Public Safety

Person Shot: 3263 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

atlantapd.org
 2 days ago

Preliminary Information: On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 9:06 PM officers responded to 3263 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW in reference to a person...

www.atlantapd.org

liveboston617.org

Person Shot in Brockton Flees to Boston for Help

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at approximately 21:30 hours, officers from District C-11 responded along with Boston EMS to reports of a person shot to the leg at 18 Heartland Street. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim, who stated that after being shot in Brockton he drove to his...
BOSTON, MA
Texoma's Homepage

One person arrested after firing shots into car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to several shots fired into a car occupied by a man and woman on December 19. Damon King is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The victims said they were driving into town on East Scott around 9:30 that night when a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1968 Peachtree Rd NW (21 353 0800)

Preliminary Information: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 1:05 PM Officers responded to 1968 Peachtree Rd NW in reference to a person shot call. Upon officer’s arrival, they spoke with a male who had an apparent gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot as a result of a possible road rage incident, at Piedmont Rd NE/Pharr Rd NE. The victim was transported to a local hospital by POV alert, conscious and breath for treatment, in stable condition. Currently, the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 222 Tuskegee St SE

Preliminary information: On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 7:07 AM officers were dispatched to 222 Tuskegee St SE in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a 46 year-old male and 40 year-old female victim that had been shot and pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:02 PM officers responded to 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE in reference to a person shot call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located a male that appeared to have been shot. The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Fatally Shot In Gastonia; Suspect In Custody

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. Police say they responded to Herman Drive, off of West Hudson Boulevard, just before 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. The initial report to police stated that two people were shot and one person was confirmed to be dead at the scene.
GASTONIA, NC
atlantapd.org

Death Investigation: 831 Pinehurst Ter SW

Preliminary Information: On 12/24/21, around 12:54 am, officers responded to 831 Pinehurst Ter SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS. Homicide detectives have determined this to be a domestic incident in which the victim appears to have been in an on-going dispute with a former domestic partner. Investigators further determined the decedent to have returned to the residence at the time in which he brandished a firearm, prior to being shot by an occupant of the residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
atlantapd.org

Update :Person Shot - Alabama St. and Pryor St.

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Preliminary Information: On 12/22/21, around 10:25 am, officers responded to Alabama St./Pryor St. SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who sustained a single gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition. Officers on scene were able to obtain a description of the suspect from the victim. Investigating units canvassed the perimeter of the location and later observed a male matching the description of the suspect near Washington St. SW. The suspect attempted to discard items of clothing he was wearing to avoid detection, but officers were able to advance and detain him without further incident. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional charges and arrestee information are still pending at this time as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

12/28/2021 - Armed Robbery/Kidnapping on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

On Tuesday December 28, 2021, at around 9:15am officers were dispatched to the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW and Bankhead Court NW on a report of a kidnapping. On scene officers found the victim, a UPS driver, and other UPS employees. The reporting party told officers that the victim had been driving a UPS tractor-trailer from a nearby facility. At around 3:30am, while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, a person armed with a firearm got into the vehicle and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Ct. Once there the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor trailer. Once the tractor-trailer was reported overdue the company tracked it to the Bankhead Ct area and found the driver, un-injured, inside the trailer. Robbery investigators responded and are beginning their investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 165 Courtland St NE

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 8:26 PM, officers responded to a person shot at 165 Courtland St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transport to a local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ntvhoustonnews.com

Two persons shot, injured near Cloverleaf Park

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County deputies are investigating after two people were shot and injured near Cloverleaf Park Wednesday night. The incident happened at the intersection of Beacon and Hillsboro streets. One male patient was transported to Clear Lake hospital and the second victim was taken to St Joseph...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
abc17news.com

Person fatally shot by deputy in southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A person is dead after being shot by a deputy sheriff in southeast Missouri. KFVS-TV reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Butler County. Sheriff Mark Dobbs says authorities were called to a report of a sexual assault. Dobbs said one deputy and four emergency services workers were inside the home when someone began firing a handgun. Dobbs says the deputy responded by fatally shooting the person with the gun. He did not release any details about the person shot or the deputy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
MISSOURI STATE
wbrc.com

Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest after a person was shot and killed on Sunday morning. Authorities say that around 2:00 a.m. officers went to the 1900 block of Dinah Washington Avenue and found 39-year-old Christopher Gilbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Gilbert was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WOWK 13 News

One person shot in Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been shot in Charleston. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Edgewood Drive in Charleston. Dispatchers say police are investigating the cause of the shooting. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Charleston Police, Fire and EMS responded to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WAFB.com

One person shot Saturday morning, BRPD investigating

St. Vincent de Paul serves hundreds of Christmas day meals and gifts. Hundreds of people waited outside of St. Vincent de Paul to receive their Christmas gift: a hot meal, clothes, and toys for children. Man dead in Christmas shooting near Sherwood Forest Blvd. Updated: 17 hours ago. One person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
liveboston617.org

Person Shot on Ashton Street Self Presents to Carney

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at approximately 02:00 hours, officers from District B3 responded to a two round ShotSpotter activation on Ashton Street. While processing the scene, officers were notified that a gunshot victims had self presented to Carney Hospital at 02:15 hours. Detectives are currently investigating this incident, and...
BOSTON, MA
WDTN

Person shot in leg at gas station in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg in Dayton Wednesday night. The incident happened at 9:21 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Salem Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was shot in the back of the leg at the gas station, then […]
DAYTON, OH
Chicago Sun-Times

Person shot on I-94 on Far South Side

A person was wounded in a shooting Friday on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side. Troopers responded to the shooting about 11:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. One person was taken to a hospital with a...
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy