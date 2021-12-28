Person Shot: 3263 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Preliminary Information: On 12/22/21, around 10:25 am, officers responded to Alabama St./Pryor St. SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who sustained a single gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition. Officers on scene were able to obtain a description of the suspect from the victim. Investigating units canvassed the perimeter of the location and later observed a male matching the description of the suspect near Washington St. SW. The suspect attempted to discard items of clothing he was wearing to avoid detection, but officers were able to advance and detain him without further incident. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional charges and arrestee information are still pending at this time as the investigation continues.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO