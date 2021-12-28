Tennis-Thiem out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
