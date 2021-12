It’s called Oppo Find N is a double screen folding smartphone with the traditional external one and an internal one that folds. It was unveiled today on the second day of Oppo’s Hymn Day, the event during which the Chinese brand launches products and technologies. It is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z, Huawei Mate X2 and Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold in design but is more compact. It means that you go from a 7.1-inch internal display to a 5.49-inch external display. You open it to play, read or watch videos while closed it is a normal smartphone. The gem is the fold that almost seems to disappear.

