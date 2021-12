JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran. “Of course there can be a good agreement. Of course. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now ins the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO