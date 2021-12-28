ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 28 Dec 2021

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 2 days ago

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. We...

forextv.com

dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Rebound Possible Ahead of Options Expiry

Buy the BTC/USD pair and add a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. Sell the BTC/USD and add a take-profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. The BTC/USD pair remained under pressure on Thursday morning as demand for Bitcoin remained sluggish. The pair is trading at 47,615, which is about 10% below its highest level this week.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Outlook: Looks Pressured Around $1,800 as US Yields Rise

After unexpected volatility, gold is struggling to hold a weekly low. Despite the sharp increase in COVID infections, the market sentiment remains relatively resilient. US data was weaker while yields rose on disappointing seven-year auctions. The gold price outlook remains unclear as the price remains choppy, playing within the range. Meanwhile risk sentiment is neutral … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD has reached the short-term upside target at 1.1367. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 1.1300 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1400. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After completing the ascending wave at 1.3504, GBPUSD is falling to break 1.3457...
CURRENCIES
#Chf#Us Dollar#Currency#Usd#Forex Crunch
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Pump to 1.3600 Likely

Buy the GBP/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair crossed a key resistance level on Wednesday as investors reflected on the rising US trade deficit and weak housing data. The pair rose to a high of 1.3500, which was the highest level since November 19th. It has risen by more than 2.50% from its lowest level in December.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD Forecast: Building Basing Pattern

The New Zealand dollar rallied a bit on Wednesday to reach above the 0.68 handle. At this point, the market has been forming a huge rounding pattern, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can turn around and change the overall trajectory. It certainly looks as if we are going to make an attempt to recover. The 50 day EMA sits above at the 0.6877 handle, so that is your next target, and if we can break above there then we can really start to move higher.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9116; (P) 0.9159; (R1) 0.9191; …. With break of 0.9156 support, intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the downside for 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. Nevertheless, break of 0.9200 minor resistance will mix up the outlook again and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Omicron to Weigh on Aussie Bulls, Capped by 0.7250

AUD/USD bounces amid mounting Omicron concerns in Australia. DXY traders remain on hold during simple trading. A focus on US economic data is giving new vigor to trade. The outlook for the AUD/USD pair is slightly bearish as the price topped at 0.7260 and pared off some gains, falling for more than 40 pips. The … Continued.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR Forecast: January 2022

The US dollar has been drifting lower against the South African rand towards the end of the year. That being said, we are still very much in an uptrend, and we have to pay close attention to the idea of the South African rand being an emerging market currency. In other words, this will be a pure “risk on/risk off” type of set up.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Price Wobbling Under 115.00, Awaits Volatility to Return

On Wednesday, USD/JPY regained some positive momentum and slowly climbed back to its monthly high. The combination of factors can deter traders from bullish prices and limit upside potential. For future growth prospects, earnings must remain above 115.00. The USD/JPY price has built steady intraday gains and is back at the psychological level of 115.00 … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Plunges as Greenback Firms, Bulls Rejected by 1.1330

The EUR/USD pair failed to confirm a potential further growth, so the current sell-off is natural. Better than expected US data may boost the USD. A larger downwards movement will be confirmed by a valid breakdown below the former lower low. The EUR/USD price drops like a rock at the time of writing as the … Continued.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Above $1.3376

Last Thursday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached $1.3414. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Ideas. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: AUD To Drop After Testing Resistance

Sell AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. Buy the AUD/USD and set atake-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair retreated slightly on Wednesday morning amid low volumes. The pair is trading at 0.7230, which is about 0.50% below the highest level this week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: XAG/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/CHF

XAGUSD is trading at 23.11; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 22.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 23.900. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 22.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 21.10.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: A retest of the year low on the table

Coronavirus contagions in Europe keep reaching record highs on a daily basis. European stocks trade with a sour tone, dragging US futures lower. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish, lower lows hint at a retest of the year low. The greenback keeps advancing on Wednesday, with EUR/USD falling to 1.1279, bouncing back towards...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Weekly resistance tests recovery hopes below 0.9200

USD/CHF keeps bounce off monthly low after positing bullish candlestick on 4H. Fortnight-old descending trend line, 200-SMA act as additional resistances. Weekly support line, bullish Doji challenge sellers amid mixed markets. USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9175, extending the previous day’s bounce off monthly low during early Wednesday morning in...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD Price Looks Vulnerable Around 0.68 as USD Gaining Back

NZD/USD ended a two-day losing streak on Tuesday with some positive momentum. Bullish sentiment in the markets provided a tailwind for the riskier Kiwi. Intraday buying was encouraged by weak dollar demand, although the lack of liquidity warrants caution. During the early European session, the NZD/USD price hovered around the daily high of 0.6810. The … Continued.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Double-Top Signals Short Pullback

Set a sell-stop at 1.3400 and a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. Set a take-profit at 1.3443 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3380. The GBP/USD pair moved sideways in a low-volume environment as investors assessed the state of the UK and American economies. It is trading at 1.3400, which is a few points below Monday’s high of 1.3442.
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

USD/CHF Forecast: Testing Bottom of Channel

The US dollar did very little over the last 24 hours against the Swiss franc, which should not be a huge surprise considering that we are between Christmas and New Year’s Day. We are also hanging about the 200 day EMA, which does tend to attract a lot of attention anyway, so all that hanging out together makes quite a bit of sense that we would be a little lackluster in our movement. When you look at this chart, you can see that I have drawn a huge channel, and we are getting relatively close to the bottom of it. Because of this, I believe that it is probably only a matter of time before we rally for some type of supportive action, but right now I do not have that trigger.
CURRENCIES

