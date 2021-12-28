Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 28 Dec 2021

The US dollar did very little over the last 24 hours against the Swiss franc, which should not be a huge surprise considering that we are between Christmas and New Year’s Day. We are also hanging about the 200 day EMA, which does tend to attract a lot of attention anyway, so all that hanging out together makes quite a bit of sense that we would be a little lackluster in our movement. When you look at this chart, you can see that I have drawn a huge channel, and we are getting relatively close to the bottom of it. Because of this, I believe that it is probably only a matter of time before we rally for some type of supportive action, but right now I do not have that trigger.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO