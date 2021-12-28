ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German court rules people with disabilities must be protected in triage scenarios

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that lawmakers must set out legally binding criteria to protect people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions in...

