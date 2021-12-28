ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Prime Minister Visits UAE

Cover picture for the articleThe Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is expected to tour the United Arab Emirates to attend...

BBC

Covid-19: India's unwinnable battle against spitting

Earlier this year, Raja and Priti Narasimhan kicked off a road trip across India armed with one message: stop spitting in public. The couple carried a loudspeaker and blared their message from inside a car covered in anti-spitting slogans. If you have spent time in India, you know what the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics described as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government. The Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Kolkata.
CHARITIES
The Guardian

Indian defence chief among 13 killed in helicopter crash

The Indian defence chief, Gen Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, raising questions over the future of military changes he was leading. Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to the prime minister, Narendra Modi.
ACCIDENTS
wtvbam.com

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
INDIA
world-nuclear-news.org

Minister foresees 2022 completion date for Indian FBR

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), currently under construction at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, is currently targeted for completion in October 2022, Minister of State Jitendra Singh has told the Lok Sabha. Singh also said Kudankulam units 3 and 4 are expected to be completed in 2023. (Image: Pixabay) Construction...
INDIA
industryglobalnews24.com

Challenges for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Next Thai Elections

Thailand is preparing itself for the possibility of general elections in 2022. However, Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident that he will complete his term ending in 2023. Prayut Chan-o-cha came into power as an elected prime minister but was the general when the country’s military overthrew the then Prime...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

PM Modi's UAE visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron concerns

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, expected to take place in the first week of January, has been postponed amid a spike in Omicron cases, sources said. The sources said the PM Modi was scheduled to visit UAE from January 6...
CORONAVIRUS
industryglobalnews24.com

Air Peace in Row with the UAE Government

Stakeholders from the Igbo Centre for Education and Culture Advancement (IGBOCECA) have come out to appreciate the Nigerian government for aptly resolving the issues between Dubai’s government and Air Peace, one of the most successful airlines in Africa. Recently, both parties had a diplomatic brick-bat over landing spots for...
EDUCATION
industryglobalnews24.com

Interim Trade Deal Between India and Australia

Australia and India have sped up negotiations on an interim trade deal that will soon be followed by a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). A virtual meeting was held last Tuesday between the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Dan Tehan from the ministry of trade, tourism, and investment to review the negotiations.
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE Minister Admires the Brazilian Pavilion

The Minister of Health of United Arab Emirates, Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Bin Nasser Al Owais, paid a visit to the Brazilian pavilion at the 2020 Dubai Expo to observe Brazil’s biodiversity, rivers, mangroves, and its national programs for preserving the environment and addressing climate change. The pavilion falls...
WORLD
AFP

Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
INDIA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Israeli environment minister says UAE oil deal is blocked

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's Environment Minister said Thursday a clandestine oil deal that would have turned a scuba divers' paradise into a waypoint for Emirati oil headed for Western markets has effectively been blocked. Tamar Zandberg told Israeli Army Radio that following a Justice Ministry opinion that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

India extends security law after botched army ambush

The Indian government extended on Thursday a special law giving armed forces sweeping powers in the north-eastern state of Nagaland, days after a botched army ambush killed 14 people. The killings triggered protests against the law which gives the armed forces sweeping powers to conduct raids, warrantless searches and open fire, with broad protection from prosecution. But the six-month extension issued by India's ministry of home affairs said the government believed the state was "in a disturbed and dangerous condition." "The use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the government said, justifying the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
INDIA
kelo.com

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir admitted to hospital

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been admitted to a hospital and will be undergoing a full medical check up, the hospital said on Thursday. “He shall be undergoing a full medical check-up and further observation,” the National Heart Institute said in a...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
BBC

The Indian 'germ murder' that gripped the world

On the afternoon of 26 November 1933, a diminutive man brushed past a young landlord in a crowded railway station in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (then Calcutta). Amarendra Chandra Pandey, 20, felt a jab of pain in his right arm as the man dressed in khadi, or coarse, homespun cotton, disappeared into the crowd at Howrah station.
INDIA
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Allies Helping Fund China’s New Aircraft Carrier

China’s newest aircraft carrier is being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard. That same facility is also constructing commercial ships for U.S. allies. The shipyard is also building more than 40 commercial vessels for U.S. allies such as Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
MILITARY

