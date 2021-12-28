ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscopes

Derrick
 2 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 — You are versatile and flexible. You are hardworking, conscientious...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 12/24/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Saturn/Uranus squares signal pivotal moments when history changes direction. It's not always easy to tell if you're in the front of the line or the back. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A situation that's had you stumped suddenly makes sense. You see the...
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 22-28

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may become a more audacious storyteller in 2022. You could ripen your ability to express the core truths about your life with entertaining narratives. Bonus: The experiences that come your way will provide raw material for you to become even more interesting than you already are. Now study these words by storyteller Ruth Sawyer: "To be a good storyteller, one must be gloriously alive. It is not possible to kindle fresh fires from burned-out embers. The best of the traditional storytellers are those who live close to the heart of things — to the earth, sea, wind and weather. They have known solitude, silence. They have been given unbroken time in which to feel deeply, to reach constantly for understanding."
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 27

The very end of this year brings signs of relief, as Jupiter — planet of growth and luck — enters mystical and compassionate Pisces on Tuesday night. Jupiter in Pisces, which lasts until April, invites you to believe in magic, to rekindle your faith in others, and to trust that in spite of everything you’ve seen and experienced, a better world is possible. This is an opportunity to heal from the feelings of alienation that have troubled you lately, to find connection and meaning in your life once more.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NYLON

Your January 2022 Horoscope Starts On A High Note

Despite the ravages of December and the past year in general, 2022 does indeed start on a high note — believe it or not! — with Jupiter beginning its oceanic residency in Pisces. For most of the year, the planet of wisdom and light returns to its home under the sea, in the sign of synthesis and consciousness. In the midst of so much raw survivalism, Jupiter’s return to Pisces (where it joins fellow ruler Neptune) awakens new possibilities of spiritual and social connection. While you hustle, strive, and endure through January’s harder elements, don’t forget to look up at the skies: it’s a new year, in a new decade, and once in a while, you may find yourself unexpectedly delighted.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Dec. 15, 2021: Don Johnson, make sure your decisions count

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Dockery, 40; Adam Brody, 42; Julie Taymor, 69; Don Johnson, 72. Happy Birthday: Reflect, and you’ll come up with a plan that combines what makes you happy, a change of lifestyle, and heading in a direction that has meaning and brings you peace of mind. Make sure your decisions count and that they encourage you to live life your way and to maintain the integrity and feel-good mindset that promote a better future. Your numbers are 2, 13, 20, 26, 33, 42, 45.
CELEBRITIES
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Horoscopes Dec. 27, 2021: Gerard Depardieu, focus on what you know

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayley Williams, 33; Gerard Depardieu, 73; John Amos, 82. Happy Birthday: Recognize your strengths, and put them to the test. Focus on what you know. Pick up on what’s trending and can help you stay ahead of any competition you encounter. Use the connections you have and innovative ideas to get ahead. Call in favors, and demonstrate what you have to offer. Personal growth is favored. Your numbers are 5, 11, 21, 27, 33, 35, 47.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Your Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for December

December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. The transformation is complete, my powerful Scorpion priestess! As you glide into Sagittarius season, you will move with more authenticity and tenacity. The month begins with a climactic New Moon and solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 4. This will initiate bold energy in the realm of your birth chart involving earned income, material gains, and that cash money, honey. A new revenue stream, side hustle, or complete shift in income can manifest during this new six-month eclipse period. Prepare for the finishing touches on a major financial change that kicked off during June 2020.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

What Is Esoteric Astrology and How Is It Different from Reading My Horoscope?

The thing about astrology is that once you know a little bit about it, you quickly realize how much you don’t know. It’s a language with an almost infinite amount of dialects. It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing! One of astrology’s least practiced and most mysterious forms is esoteric astrology, which first surfaced in the early 20th century and—for better or for worse—might be the O.G. manifestation trend! Here’s everything we know about it.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead: 27 December to 2 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... The cosmos is whispering sweet nothings to you as the guardian angel planet Jupiter moves into the place that encourages you to have faith in your future. It's a sign suggesting you can transcend any negative areas by refusing to get locked into exchanges that take your energy down rather than up.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
coachellavalleyweekly.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future—and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I’d love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you’ve been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown, and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy