70s Return Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northeastward through Virginia tonight, bringing and unseasonably warm air mass into the Commonwealth.

Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s under variable cloudiness. Rain will overspread the area Wednesday night, with around a half inch of much-needed moisture likely before the rain ends early Thursday.

Friday should be a dry and warm day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. December of 2021 should come in as the third warmest December on record in Richmond.

Rain will return to the area this weekend, with good chances on both Saturday and Sunday. A seasonably strong cold front will move through the area Sunday night, finally bringing a typical chill to the air early next week.

Expect highs to stay in the 40s next Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

