The Vivo V21 series is due for a follow-up. We have been expecting a V22 but it could be the Vivo 23 instead. The Chinese OEM is set to introduce a new phone series just before 2021 ends. The name seems final as per a recent leaked video. There will be two variants: the Vivo V23 and the Vivo 23 Pro. The vanilla Vivo 23 is said to be announced in India this month. The Vivo V23 Pro is rumored to launch this coming January 4, 2022. Nothing is official yet but we can expect the new Vivo phone series will be available in India.

