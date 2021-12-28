ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcPqW_0dXI7CT900

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $390.20 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine Foods shares gained 0.2% to $36.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) lowered its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects quarterly net revenue between RMB34.0 billion and RMB35.8 billion, versus its earlier outlook of RMB35.8 billion to RMB37.6 billion. Vipshop shares dropped 1.6% to $8.11 in the after-hours trading session.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share. Its quarterly sales jumped 61% year-over-year to $19.7 million. ADDvantage Technologies shares jumped 13% to $2.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) reported a $500 million buyback program. KKR shares gained 2% to close at $77.25 on Monday.
  • Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announced the retirement of its vice president-finance and chief financial officer, Ronald B. Freeman, effective February 16, 2022. Ingles Markets shares gained 1.1% to settle at $88.10 on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Fortinet (FTNT)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortinet. When is Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) reporting earnings?. Fortinet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022. There is no upcoming split for Fortinet. Q. What sector and industry does Fortinet (FTNT) operate in?. A. Fortinet is in the Information Technology sector...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Kkr#Vipshop Holdings Limited#Cal Maine Foods#Vips#Aey#Addvantage#Premarket Prep#Ingles Markets#Imkta
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)?

Q Does AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) pay a dividend?. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018. Q. When is AI Powered Equity ETF (ARCA:AIEQ) reporting...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

Q Does Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Micro Devices. When is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reporting earnings?. A. Advanced Micro Devices’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 25, 2022. Q. Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) going to split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 4.37% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Devon Energy Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) short percent of float has risen 4.83% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.05 million shares sold short, which is 2.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ProShares Seeks To Launch Metaverse-Themed ETF — Apple, Meta And This Chipmaker Would Be Its Largest Holdings

ProShares is looking to launch the ProShares Metaverse Theme exchange-traded fund to capitalize on the trend surrounding virtual places. What Happened: The ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF would track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, first noted on Bloomberg. One...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Costco Wholesale, Macy's And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) as her pick. The ETF has gained almost 32% year to date. Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The stock of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 68.18% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In SEDG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.58 shares of SolarEdge Technologies at the time with $100. This investment in SEDG would have produced an average annual return of 84.4%. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Generac Hldgs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Pinduoduo Whale Trades For December 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo. Looking at options history for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy