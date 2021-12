VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently reported lower expense ratios for 17 fund shares, including nine fixed income ETFs. As a result, investors saved an estimated $18.9 million.1 Since its founding in 1975, Vanguard has been a leader in lowering the cost of investing. For more than four decades, asset growth driven by investor cash flows and market returns, coupled with operational efficiencies, has enabled Vanguard to return value to investors through lower fund expense ratios.

VALLEY FORGE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO