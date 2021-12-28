ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore & More holding winter break, New Year's activities

By Tom Vielkind
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Explore & More Children's Museum is offering a number of activities for you and your family over winter break.

The museum will be open every day for safe, hands-on fun for the whole family with special activities planned daily. For the rest of this week the museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. each day. Activities include:

  • Storytelling throughout museum exhibits that focus on holidays around the world
  • Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland with storytelling and activities by Barb's Book Buddies
  • Amazing magic and game shows with Rob & Carol Allen
  • Learn to African dance and drum with the African American Cultural Center, followed by a live performance
  • Holiday-themed interactive activities throughout the museum
  • More fun surprises

The museum will also be open to ring in the New Year with a kid-friendly countdown to Noon, on December 31st. The Tinkering Tank and Art Studio will be activate throughout the day with New Year's activities for the whole family to enjoy. Children will go home with fun giveaways, dance the day away to a live DJ, get their face painted, enjoy a magic show, play with bubbles, and more. If you miss the New Year's countdown at Noon, they'll count down again at 3:30 p.m.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

