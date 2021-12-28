ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HK stocks end firmer tracking China as authorities vow to support growth

 2 days ago

* HSI +0.2%, HSCE -0.1%, CSI300 +0.7%

* FTSE China A50 +0.8%

HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks inched up on Tuesday, tracking gains in mainland markets after China affirmed flexible policies next year to support growth, and also led by gains in property stocks.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.2% to 23,280.56 at the close of trade, extending gains for the fifth straight session, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 0.1% to 8,194.45 points.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.2% and the IT sector fell 1.1%, while the financial sector and the property sector ended up 0.8% and 1.34%, respectively.

** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year, step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and steadily implement a management system for real estate financing, the central bank said on Monday.

** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise economic growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hang Lung Properties Ltd, which gained 4.1%, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.87%.

** Embattled China Evergrande Group jumped most in near three months on home delivery hope.

** Shares of China Cinda Asset Management jumped most in 8 years on its investment in the consumer finance unit of China’s Ant Group.

** China’s Kintor Pharmaceutical hit a record low as COVID treatment trial misses statistical criteria.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.4% at 3,630.11 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.7%.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.48%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.37%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3715 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 UTC, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.3731. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

#Stock#Yuan#Hk#Hsce 0 1#Csi300#Ftse China A50#The Finance Ministry#Hang Lung Properties Ltd#China Evergrande Group#Ant Group#Kintor Pharmaceutical#Covid#Shanghai Composite#Msci#08 13 Utc
