The average consumer keeps a multitude of technology products nearby and in use at all times which each require daily charging, so brands are responding with new solutions like the MINIX NEO P3 100W Turbo GaN charger. The device is first and foremost characterized by its ability to handle up to four devices, which can be connected via one of the three USB-C ports and the one USB-A port. The unit, as its name suggests, will provide up to 100W of power at once to make it well-suited for charging up a laptop at full speed, while still having ample wattage left over to power additional devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO