Wales is to reduce its mandatory isolation period for people who test positive with Covid-19 from 10 days to seven in line with England the Welsh Government has said.People will be able to cut short the amount of time they need to isolate if they have two negative lateral flow tests taken on days six and seven.Initially the new rule was to be introduced on January 5, but it will now come into force several days earlier on December 31.The change, which was announced on Thursday as part of the Welsh Government’s weekly review of coronavirus restrictions, is to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO