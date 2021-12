Children in care are being “handed to criminals and abusers” due to a social care system that is “unfit for purpose”, a new report warns.Research by the Commission on young Lives, chaired by former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield, finds that over-reliance on a limited number of residential places and “inadequate” identification of children at risk of exploitation in the care system is leaving many at risk of harm.In some cases, vulnerable youngsters are being moved away from their families and communities and placed alongside adults and those involved with drugs and crime, which Ms Longfield said is effectively the same...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO