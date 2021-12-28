ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KYW Medical Report: The most brain-healthy foods

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEQiu_0dXI3hmO00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Do certain foods make you smarter? There aren’t any guarantees, but there are some foods that could be brain-healthy.

We all know the phrase “you are what you eat.” When we hear it, we think about keeping weight off or building muscle. But as scientists learn more about how the brain works, they are learning that certain foods seem to help our brain cells.

Two of the best foods to eat: cherries and blueberries. These fruits contain anthocyanins, which fight oxygen damage in the brain. Another great option is green tea, which helps increase focus.

Looking for something else? Try walnuts, which have antioxidants to fight inflammation.

And finally, the food source that has had the name “brain food” for decades: There is truth to the theory that seafood helps the brain because of omega-3 fatty acids.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
healthcanal.com

10 Foods To Improve Blood Flow & Circulation For Brain Health

Breathe in. Breathe out. With every lungful of air, you supply the cells of your body with vital oxygen, allowing every system to carry out its work in perfect harmony. Oxygen is biological currency — without it, our cells would be unable to unleash the energy stored in the food that we eat.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Your Brain on Food: The Gut-Brain Connection

It’s been a year since Naturally Informed hosted Mental Wellness: Mastering the Market in January 2021, but the global conditions that made the virtual event so timely haven’t changed much. The stress and sadness that burdened so many during the trying times of the past 24 months continue to hold people back from feeling their best. And the message from keynote speaker Uma Naidoo, M.D., author of This Is Your Brain on Food, is as pressing as ever. Dr. Naidoo, a Harvard psychiatrist who has studied nutrition and is also a trained professional chef, educated attendees on the emerging science and practice of nutritional psychiatry.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega 3 Fatty Acids#Oxygen#Cherries#Kyw Medical Report#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are Some Common Phrases Used by Covert Narcissists?

Covert narcissists share many of the characters of the overt narcissistic, but they are quieter and shyer. These narcissists may manipulate you with words that sound normal and tend to use creative phrases that send mixed messages, which seem harmless but often have a cunning subtext. 25 common phrases used...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy