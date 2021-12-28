KYW Medical Report: The most brain-healthy foods

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Do certain foods make you smarter? There aren’t any guarantees, but there are some foods that could be brain-healthy.

We all know the phrase “you are what you eat.” When we hear it, we think about keeping weight off or building muscle. But as scientists learn more about how the brain works, they are learning that certain foods seem to help our brain cells.

Two of the best foods to eat: cherries and blueberries. These fruits contain anthocyanins, which fight oxygen damage in the brain. Another great option is green tea, which helps increase focus.

Looking for something else? Try walnuts, which have antioxidants to fight inflammation.

And finally, the food source that has had the name “brain food” for decades: There is truth to the theory that seafood helps the brain because of omega-3 fatty acids.

