Fall River's waterfront is poised for a renaissance. Here's how the State Pier fits in.

FALL RIVER — The Fall River waterfront is poised for a renaissance with the multi-million Route 79/Davol Street Corridor Improvement state project under way, the revitalization of the City Pier and a host of private ventures along the Taunton River.

But what of the underused Fall River State Pier at 1 Water St., with its more than 8 acres of prime waterfront property and its deep-water port? And how does it fit in with future debates about the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront?

“If we’re going to be honest with ourselves, we have to take a look at everything,” said Ken Fiola, executive vice president of the Bristol County Economic Development Consultants, whose agency is currently providing administrative services to the Fall River Line Pier Inc., the nonprofit that oversees the State Pier and its tenants.

New agenda:Fall River Port Authority, pier boards haven't met in years. Here's what they must do ASAP.

“I look at it every day,” said Mayor Paul Coogan, pointing at the waterfront from the sixth floor windows at Government Center. “I’ve been looking at what other cities and towns are doing and I just think there is more that we can do there. That’s it in a nutshell, especially as you look at the whole waterfront. It’s a piece there that we should have, and I want the long-term plan.”

But the aging facility needs some TLC. Fiola said about $25 million to $30 million is needed just on maintenance work to the property and the warehouse.

Businesses operating at the State Pier in Fall River

On an unseasonably warm day a couple weeks ago, workers loaded junk vehicles and vehicle parts onto a container ship headed to Haiti.

The company, Marine Express, is one of two primary tenants operating out of the State Pier. Atlantic Shipping, the other major tenant, ships product like household goods and cars to Cape Verde.

Fiola said the foreign container ships stop at the State Pier about eight to 10 times a year to pick up the goods.

Because of the foreign origins of the ships and the pier’s proximity to the Braga Bridge, the Coast Guard provides stepped-up security when the vessels are in port.

The Battleship Massachusetts and Battleship Cove's other marine exhibits are also located at the State Pier.

Transported by rail that winds its way into the State Pier, Gold Medal Bakery stores large tanks of flour on the property.

The two marine companies operate out of the 96,000-square-foot warehouse facility, which is mostly empty on this day, aside from some stored vehicles and a handful of Marine Express employees loading product into blue plastic barrels. Workers will load the barrels to large metal containers that will be eventually loaded onto the next ship due in port.

"Usually this place is chock full of cars," said Fiola.

Fishing and tug boats also moor at the facility in the unsecured portion of the pier.

Prosperity ahead:Mass. will double the amount of wind power in its pipeline — what it means for Fall River

History of the Fall River Line Pier

The Fall River Line Pier Inc. was established in 1945 by legislation to allow the entity to establish, operate and maintain the State Pier in Fall River. A year later, it became a nonprofit entity.

Back then, the Fall River Line Pier entered into a 50-year lease agreement with the state, which expired in 2014. The nonprofit is currently a tenant at will.

The property falls under the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

However, five years ago, legislation enabled MassDevelopment to oversee the Fall River State Pier Inc., along with state piers in Gloucester and New Bedford. That agreement expires in June 2022.

Reinvigorating oversight of the State Pier

Coogan recently reconstituted the city’s Fall River Port Authority, which languished for an untold number of years, with veteran member Michael Lund, Patrick Norton, Dawn Saurette, John Medeiros and Merrill Cordeiro, who are also serving dual roles as FRLP board members.

Fiola said the FRLP board must have a minimum of seven members and may have up to 11 members. Lund is the chairman.

The FRPL board also consists of an ex-officio seat for the city mayor, the City Council president and the city treasurer.

“They are just getting their feet wet and addressing the audit, and the biggest agenda item for them is to enter into a lease agreement with the state,” said Fiola.

The audit issue stems from a state performance audit of the FRLP by the office of the State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump in early summer in 2020.

Prior issues:State audit reveals conflicts of interest at Fall River Line Pier

The findings were critical of the former board, citing a number of problems, including a lack of financial oversight, conflict of interests by some of the board members whose companies they owned received financial payments from the FRLP.

The audit also cited a junket trip members took to Miami costing $17,000 three years previously.

Bump examined the boards’ books Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, and at the time the audit was released, the state auditor said this:

“Board members of the Fall River Line Pier, Inc. have a responsibility to ensure that spending by the organization aligns with its mission, and is done in a manner that is transparent and fair. Our audit makes clear the board must implement policies to avoid perceived or real conflicts of interest, and improve financial management,” Bump said in a written statement. “These are issues of public trust and I urge the FRLP board to take these matters seriously.”

The future of the State Pier

The face of the waterfront surrounding the State Pier is rapidly changing from industrial and transportation use to more tourism and recreational uses.

Fiola said there are currently two schools of thought for the State Pier’s future: keep it for shipping and industrial use, or open it up for more public uses.

“There is the side where it should be opened up. This is filled-in tideland and it should be open to the public. People should be able to come on to this facility,” said Fiola.

Then there is the economic argument that the 8-acre waterfront parcel is only providing about 25 jobs, which includes the dozen management and security staff who work for FRLP.

“Could we do better than 25 jobs including our staff and what impact does it have on the abutting properties?” Fiola said.

There is definitely economic movement surrounding the pier, with the Fall River Redevelopment Authority in the process of purchasing land owned by Liberty Utilities across from the State Pier, which will eventually be used for parking and to service activities at the nearby Gates of the City on Ponta Delgada Boulevard.

Fiola said the city is in negotiations with the Department of Transportation to relocate the large salt barns located directly across the street from the facility.

Mayflower Wind bringing jobs to Fall River

On the same day that The Herald News took the tour of the State Pier, Gov. Charlie Baker made a much-anticipated announcement that Mayflower Wind had been awarded a 400-megawatt power purchase agreement to develop an offshore wind farm 20 miles south of Nantucket.

The company, which has a headquarters at the South Main Street property popularly known as the former Travelers Insurance building, will redevelop a facility at Borden and Remington and its port that will be the base for its large service operation vessel, and maintain and house crews working on the future wind turbines, including new construction.

The project could bring approximately 350 jobs to Fall River.

The State Pier isn’t part of the latest burgeoning wind project, but as this new industry to the region blossoms, the site will likely be part of future discussions.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!