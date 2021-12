FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) has entered an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as part of its previously announced share repurchase programs. As per the terms of ASR, FedEx has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5 billion of its common stock with an initial delivery of ~4.8 million shares based on current market prices.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO