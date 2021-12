In May this year, Fiat revealed a stunning concept called the Abarth 1000 SP (Sports Prototype). Based on the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, the concept paid tribute to the eponymously-titled car that won the Nurburgring 500 km in 1966. The 4C underneath was clear to see, particularly in the rear haunches and the air intakes that we loved so much when we drove the 4C. But the Abarth-badged version had entirely new front and rear designs, new wheels, and, of course, Abarth scorpion badges to set it apart, while a rear-opening clamshell is unique to this car. Originally, it was said to be a one-off, but a new report from Auto Italia Magazine claims that Fiat is putting the mid-engined sports car into production.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO