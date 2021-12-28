ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

$15 minimum wage is no path to prosperity

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Enterprise welcomes letters to the editor. Letters should be signed with the writer's name and hometown. Include a phone number for verification purposes. Phone numbers are not published. Email your letter to the editor to letters@wilsontimes.com and designate The Enterprise in the subject line or email body. There...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

2022 Will See Significant Increases in Minimum Wages, Analysis Shows

According to an analysis released by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), 2022 is set to break records for increases in the minimum wage across the country. 2022 also marks the 10-year anniversary of Fight for $15, where fast-food workers pushed for increased minimum wages. For 21 states and 35...
BUSINESS
Axios

Record number of minimum wage increases set for 2022

A record number of states and cities will increase their minimum wage rates in 2022, with many exceeding $15, according to a new report. Driving the news: The National Employment Law Project found that 25 states and 56 municipalities will raise their minimum wages by the end of 2022. In many areas, the wage floor will meet or exceed $15 per hour.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Poverty#Inflation
KTLA

California minimum wage to rise on Jan. 1, 2022

California’s minimum wage is about to hit a milestone in the coming days when new laws kick in for 2022 and give a pay raise to the state’s lowest-paid workers. Starting Jan. 1, businesses with 26 or more employees will have to pay their workers at least $15 an hour — a figure that labor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Business Leaders Say Minimum Wage Hikes Will Strengthen New Year Recovery

Twenty-one states are ringing in the new year with minimum wage increases. Another four states and the District of Columbia have raises scheduled later in 2022. Business owners across the country are speaking in support of the increases, saying they will boost consumer spending, improve employee retention and productivity, and help build a widely shared economic recovery.
ECONOMY
krcrtv.com

Businesses get ready for minimum wage increase

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, California’s minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, the minimum wage rises to $14. Local businesses KRCR spoke with say they have been preparing for...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota To Raise Minimum Wage Rates in 2022

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will increase to start the new year. Starting Saturday (January 1st, 2022), minimum wage for large employers with an annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more must pay at least $10.33 an hour, while small employers with an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must increase minimum wages to $8.42 an hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
sdpb.org

South Dakota minimum wage to increase to $9.95

South Dakotans earning minimum wage will see a 5.3% pay increase on Jan. 1. The wage goes up from $9.45 to $9.95 an hour. That increase is larger than the 1.6% increase between 2020 and 2021. The increase is mandated under a 2016 South Dakota law that says the minimum...
POLITICS
Inside Nova

Virginia minimum wage will increase to $11 in January

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s minimum wage will increase to $11 per hour in less than a week, which is getting some mixed reactions from members of the commonwealth’s business community. On Jan. 1, the minimum wage will increase by $1.50 per hour, going up from $9.50...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Here's where workers can earn a $15 per hour minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009. In 2022, 26 states are slated to raise their minimum pay. The moves come as some companies are also increasing their pay to attract workers. As the calendar changes to a new year, residents of some states can expect...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cdcgamingreports.com

Minimum wage is about to rise in 21 states, including Nevada

This was the year that low-wage workers finally gained significant bargaining power and wielded it to snare big pay increases. But that’s not stopping many states and cities from cementing at least some of those advances into law. Twenty-one states and 35 cities and counties are set to raise...
POLITICS
wdac.com

Governor Pushes For Higher PA Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is again calling for a boost in PA’s minimum wage. Workers in 25 states will see minimum wage increases go into effect in 2022, but PA is not one of them because lawmakers refused for over a decade to raise the Commonwealth’s $7.25-per-hour minimum wage. There are two bills waiting in both the PA House and the Senate for action. Senate Bill 12 and House Bill 345 would both increase PA’s minimum wage to $12 with a pathway to $15, then implement annual increases tied to the consumer price index. The bills also eliminate the tipped wage by installing one fair wage for all workers and would create the opportunity for local municipalities to implement their own minimum wages higher than the statewide rate. On Jan. 1, 2022, PA will be surrounded by states with higher minimum wages: Delaware at $10.50; Maryland at $12.20; New Jersey at $13; New York at $13.20; Ohio at $8.80; and West Virginia at $8.75.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCIA

Illinois minimum wage in January: $12 per hour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses small and large across Illinois are preparing for the next scheduled increase in the state’s minimum wage once the clock strikes midnight on January 1. The wage will go to $12 per hour. The state is encouraging workers to watch their paychecks in the new year to make sure pay […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Weekly

Travel industry urged to pay above minimum wage

Travel needs to pay above the minimum wage and to “focus on retention ahead of recruitment” as a key strategy for 2022, according to the boss of Blue Bay Travel. Commenting on the loss of talent from the sector and travel not being seen as an attractive industry to work in, chief executive Alistair Rowland said: “It’s not looking as attractive but it’s still a very powerful industry.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy