Airlines cancel flights due to COVID-19-stricken staff

As major U.S. airlines canceled dozens of flights due to staff being sick with COVID-19 and more cases of the contagious omicron variant looming, Rock County reported a positivity rate of 14.99% on Monday in line with state trends.

Airline staff members with COVID-19 have not been able to report to work during the busy holiday travel season. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the United States since Friday.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American airlines have all reported staffing problems. United said it canceled 115 flights Monday out of more than 4,000 scheduled because of crews out with the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press.

With the omicron variant in Wisconsin and anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks, health officials continued to encourage vaccinations.

According to November 2021 Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, people not fully vaccinated were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a rate five times higher than people who were fully vaccinated; hospitalized at a rate 11 times higher; and died from COVID-19 at a rate 12 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.

DHS reported 722.5 cases; 17.1 hospitalizations; and 2.8 deaths per 100,000 fully vaccinated people in the state, according to data available Dec. 15. Out of 100,000 not fully vaccinated people, for the same time period, DHS reported 3,348.2 cases; 184 hospitalizations; and 35 deaths. The data will be updated again Jan. 15.

In the previous week ending Monday, there were 697 cases of COVID in Rock County, according to the Centers for Disease Control website. The case rate per 100,000 people was 426.68. The positivity rate was 14.99%. The percentage of the population more than 5 years of age which is fully vaccinated was 69.5%. New hospital admissions in Rock County for the past week totaled 44.

As of Monday, the average number of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,375. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state was 25 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 15%.

As of Dec. 24, there were 58% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.