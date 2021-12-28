Website names Lenawee County the best county in Michigan for small businesses

Lenawee County has been named the top county in the state of Michigan for small businesses by the website SmartAsset. The rating comes as no surprise to locals, but they are very grateful for the recognition.

SmartAsset created an interactive map that reveals the best counties for small business owners in the U.S. and in each state.

To determine the best places for small business owners, the study measured three factors: the proportion of people in a county with small business income, the reported business income and the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income.

To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, SmartAsset compared the number of tax returns that report small business income and compared that to the total tax-filing population of the region. Next, it compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region.

Small businesses are typically incorporated as pass-through entities, meaning that the business owners pay income taxes on the company profits rather than the company itself paying income tax. Because of this, income taxes can play a major role in determining the financial success of a small business. To determine income tax burdens across counties, the study used the national median household income and then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.

These three factors were then indexed and equally weighted to yield SmartAsset’s Small Business Index. Places with the highest Small Business Index are the places which ranked the highest in the study.

“I don’t know if they look at income overall as the quality of life versus the cost of living in an area, but that would certainly be a benefit in Lenawee County. We have a lot of benefits here for quality of life and we aren’t as costly when it comes to housing and other areas in our county,” Jim Van Doren, executive director of Lenawee Now, said. “We don’t have many communities that have city income taxes, but most of them don’t so that’s probably other areas when they’re looking at taxes.”

The infrastructure is definitely there for people wanting to start a business, Tim Robinson, director of operations for Lenawee Now, said.

“We do have a lot of infrastructure here that we’ve built over the last five or six years for small businesses. I mean you have the Launch Lenawee program that we’re participating in at the armory for helping folks with an idea on a napkin grow that into a business or figure out whether there is a business there,” Robinson said. “Lenawee has the Adrian/Tecumseh Smart Zone. We are a satellite of the Ann Arbor Smart Zone, which is a state economic development tool. And we use that to create what we call the business assistance team.”

That team at Lenawee Now is a group of four college students that intern with the organization every semester, working with businesses and startups to help them with many things including customer discovery. Based on a small business matrix they have created, they can tell who else is in a startup’s field, who’s doing things well, and who’s not doing things well to give the entrepreneurs in the county an idea of what the other businesses are doing.

“We also have grants that we’ve applied for that allow us to supply them with consultants to help them find out what their needs are in marketing and other areas. And then on top of that we have a lot of loan programs that we have put together, much like some of the other communities, only that we’re a smaller community and they have easier access to them. We called them the ‘lions’ funds’ but they’re angel funds,” Van Doren said. “We have an intermediate lending program that we distribute low- income loans to from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and the revolving loan fund that’s managed for Lenawee County government. So there’s a lot of things here that are available for small businesses.”

Small business has been the focus of Lenawee Now all along, according to Robinson.

“It’s been one of our focuses. Usually, traditional economic development is aimed at attraction, you know, the next big ribbon cutting, right? You bring in the next 1,000-person plant. And we do that, but we recognize all the time that the bread and butter is the local companies, especially small businesses that we do everything we can to help foster that, and then grow those companies,” Robinson said.

Lenawee Now also creates a talent pool for those businesses by working with the school systems and colleges.

“We have a program that we’ve put together to go into the school systems to get programs going to train people so that they can have a talent pool available to them. And that’s a dynamic program. It’s probably one of the few in the state of Michigan. It actually gives people stackable secondary level, post-secondary certificates that they can show certain job attributes,” Van Doren said.

Matt Swartzlander, executive director of the Adrian Area and Tecumseh Area Chambers of Commerce, said it is great to get the recognition.

“That’s great news to see that recognition of something we’ve known for some time. I think that’s what our communities are built on at this point is our small businesses. I think we are looking at people to take the initiative to create a better life for themselves and create a better community through the services that they provide to each other,” Swartzlander said. “I think you see that within our downtowns and within different shopping areas of our community, but also just the overall service industry.”

The fact is residents in Lenawee County do shop local.

“The commitment to local here and throughout Lenawee County is strong and I think that’s evident obviously with the amount of people we have that run their own small businesses. So that’s exciting to see and then that’s part of what as an area we need to focus on over the next few years is creating better opportunities for our small businesses and working to strengthen the ones we do have and providing the opportunity and initiative to those who have ideas and want to get into business for themselves as well,” Swartzlander said.

The chambers are always there to support the next entrepreneur.

“The chamber is always excited to hear news about our small business community. The chamber is here to support small business throughout Lenawee County and make sure that the tools, the resources, the relationships and the education and all that stuff is available for small businesses in this community so that we can help strengthen them,” Swartzlander said.