Onsted High School junior needs help to attend conference at Harvard University

ONSTED — She is driven. She is a go-getter. She is a good friend, peer and role model. There is much to be said about Onsted High School junior Tori Callahan.

She has fundraised herself through many endeavors over the years and now with a little help from the community she will be going to a National Student Leadership Conference session at Harvard University in the summer to study psychology and neuroscience. She was hand-picked for the program. Onsted had just one slot for the conference.

Callahan plans on going to Wayne State University to major in psychology and minor in criminal justice so that she can help kids through the trial process as a social worker.

“I want to help the little ones. I think that’s when people make the biggest impact on their lives. I just want to be there and be able to help kids get out of situations that they’re not supposed to be in, and I don’t want a kid to feel like somebody has given up on them,” Callahan said. “Personally, I’ve had a lot of counselors step into my life and help me, and I just want to pay it forward and let another child know that somebody cares about them.”

When Callahan was in middle school, there was a fire at her home and she and her four brothers and sisters and mom and dad had to stay at a hotel. It was her middle school counselor who made the impact on her life at that time.

“It was really embarrassing in a way. And Mrs. Anderson, she was my counselor in middle school. She just always was there for me. She checked in on me. She asked me how I was doing, and we had a good relationship. She was the only one really who took time out of her day at my school to understand. She made me feel like I was never alone,” Callahan said. “A lot of my friends have been in counseling and out of counseling, and if it wasn’t for counselors, a lot of my friends would still struggle with their mental health. So I’m thankful for the work that they do.”

At Harvard, Callahan will be dissecting brains and learning about how the brain works in childhood development. There will be many more sessions in psychology and neuroscience over the 10-day conference. Callahan plans to use each session to better prepare herself for her college studies.

But the trip is pricey. Just the conference alone is $3,400 and that doesn’t account for travel expenses, food and lodging. The estimated price for all of that is $5,000. With five kids, that’s not something that Callahan’s parents can afford.

Callahan’s father, Ryan Callahan, said that’s never stopped Tori before. When she was told she couldn’t afford horse camp, she sprung into action.

“She’s worked hard pretty much her whole life. She wanted to go to horse camp and when told that she couldn’t afford it, she got a bunch of stuff donated to her from grandparents and friends of the family, and she had herself a garage sale and paid her own way. So she made it to horse camp,” Ryan said. “Then she got a friend from church to donate her a cow for 4-H and he took the market price and she took the rest of her money and she continued to use that for horse camp. And she continued to do that until cheerleading became more important than 4-H and now she returns pop bottles to pay for her cheerleading stuff.”

On top of that, Tori has maintained a 3.9 grade point average while taking Advanced Placement classes. The Callahans have about 11% of what they need for the trip, so they still have a long way to go.

“It’s been a struggle trying to keep up with her, to be honest, but she’s a good kid. She works really hard. And it’s really awesome to see how all of this hard work finally pays off. We tell ourselves and our children all the time that hard work will pay off,” Ryan said. “It’s supposed to be more of a marathon, and she seems to be running it like it’s a sprint. She’s going all out and giving it 110%, literally broken herself more than once, and she is getting her payout quickly.”

When Ryan says that Tori has broken herself and kept on going, he is referring to the time Tori finished a 4K cross country race on a broken tibia. That came just after she had meniscus surgery.

Her teachers have nothing but good things to say about her. Amanda Frerichs was Tori’s English teacher when she was a freshman and sophomore.

“Tori is a magnificent kid. She is extremely humble,” Frerichs said. "She prides herself on being a friend to everyone and she’s very humble. She helps others before she even gets her own work done. And she has never faltered in providing opposite perspectives to really open the eyes of other people. In addition to that, she also never backs down from standing up for what is right even when it’s not popular.

"I think the opportunity for her to go on this trip is absolutely fantastic. They couldn’t have picked a better candidate for this opportunity. She’s extremely deserving of it and I know she will use this opportunity and not take it for granted.”

Frerichs urges the community to stand up and support Tori.

“If anyone is able to donate towards this opportunity for Tori, I want them to know that it will go to that opportunity, and she will ensure that she makes the best of it. I just can’t say enough about the fact that this wonderful young woman comes from a very supportive community, and it would just be great to see the community support her in this way,” Frerichs said.

Stefanie Wetherby was Tori’s sixth and eighth grade English teacher. The eighth grade class was an advanced class. Tori stays in touch with her and is friends with her daughter. Wetherby also sees Tori when she volunteers as a counselor for sixth grade camp.

“Tori is very driven. … She’s also been one who’s willing to help assist her peers and work with them and volunteer to help them get to the next step,” Wetherby said, adding that Tori is deserving of this trip.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m not surprised because she’s such a go-getter. She’s always aiming for more. So I am very excited for her. I think Tori is really deserving. She just stands out from a lot of other students where she doesn’t just want to get the work done. She doesn’t just want to get to the next step. She truly wants to achieve great things and she has. She has the drive to do it. She has the motivation. She has the inspiration that makes her want to push forward. I really see that in her future, she’s going to get whatever she wants. I think she can accomplish anything. She’s that strongly motivated.”

To donate toward Tori’s trip, visit her GoFundMe page at gofund.me/abf318ff.