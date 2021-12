S&P 500 investors look forward to a so-called Santa Claus Rally every year. But just how lucrative is it anyway?. It's time to find out. The Santa Claus Rally kicked off Dec. 27, in the final five days of the year, and runs through the first two of 2022. And Santa has a good record. If you invested in the final five days of the year through the first two of the following year, you'd be up 1.3% on average in just seven days going back to 1969, says Stock Trader's Almanac. That means if you invested $10,000 to capture the rally, you'd be up $131.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO