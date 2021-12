After widespread morning fog, we're looking for more mild weather today with highs in the low 80s. We will end with the year with more warm weather and highs near records on Friday. Midnight on New Year's Eve night looks mild with some drizzle possible. January 1st will be our last warm day with a major cold front expected Saturday night. Freezing temperatures will be possible Sunday and Monday morning.

