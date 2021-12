2021 was a bad year for Stephen Thompson but just because he’s had a bad year, “Wonderboy” isn’t even considering calling it quits. Earlier this month, Thompson took on Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45; things did not go well for him. Unable to stop Muhammad’s takedowns, Thompson was dominated over the course of 15 minutes, losing all three rounds with one judge even scoring two 10-8s against Thompson. It was the second such defeat for the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, having dropped a similar unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns in July, but this one was the result of his weight cut — or more specifically — his rehydration, according to Thompson.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO