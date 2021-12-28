ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Tyrone: Men killed in Garvaghy crash named

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three men who died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in County Tyrone on Monday have been named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee. The crash happened on the A5 Omagh Road in Garvaghy at about 01:50 GMT. Police said the men,...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...
WSAZ

Name released in deadly wrong-way crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man who died Thursday in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in the Malden area has been released. Harold Taylor, 92, of Campbells Creek, West Virginia, was the victim, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said. “Especially this time of year,...
WCIA

Coroner identifies two women killed in car crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the names of two women who died in a car crash on Friday in rural Piatt County. Northrup said Dawn A. Duncan, 76 of Decatur, was driving with Trucilla L. Enz-McLaughlin, 74 of Argenta, as her passenger when Duncan’s car collided with another car at […]
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Fiery Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Pembroke man who was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck in Trigg County Christmas morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by William Webster was westbound on Caledonia Road near the intersection of Kentucky 1253 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
WBRE

Crash on Route 309 leaves one dead, one injured in Schuylkill County

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash occurred on Route 309 South, leaving one person dead and another person injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred in Rush Township, Thursday afternoon around 2:50 on State Route 309. Tropers state one car was traveling on the southbound when on the intersection at East Main […]
whopam.com

Christian County man killed in Parkway crash

A Christian County man was killed in a single vehicle accident Christmas Day on the Pennyrile Parkway. Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby says the man had been southbound near the 13 mile-marker at a high rate of speed just after 4 p.m. with a donut spare tire on the rear passenger side.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Bradford County Man Killed in High-Speed Crash

Pennsylvania State Police cite excessive speed in a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a Bradford County man. Authorities say 34-year-old Ryan Bush of Towanda was traveling south on State Route 187 in Asylum Township at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, December 14 when his vehicle went off the shoulder near Woodligh Road at a high rate of speed, re-entered the road and slid counter-clockwise into the path of a northbound vehicle.
BBC

Man who died after road crash named as Roddy McAllister

A man who died following a road crash near Tarbert in Argyll has been named as Roddy McAllister. The 33-year-old, from Campbeltown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert. Mr McAllister's family has described him as a "loving daddy...
KSN News

Woman killed in crash in Haskell County on Wednesday

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said one woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Haskell County. It happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 83 and County Road 230. A 2014 GMC Terrain was stopped in the roadway. The patrol said a semi didn’t see the truck and rear-ended […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
BBC

Woman and boy, five, hurt in Cannock car-flip crash

A five-year-old boy was hurt when two cars collided causing one to flip on to its roof and trap a woman underneath. The child and the 33-year-old woman were pedestrians on the A34 Bridgetown Island in Cannock when a Skoda Fabia and Toyota Hilux crashed on Thursday. The Toyota ended...
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
BBC

Sutton house fire: Brothers died of fire-related inhalation, tests show

Four brothers trapped in a house fire died of "fire-related inhalation", post-mortem tests have shown. Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, on 16 December. A 27-year-old...
BBC

Seven arrests after woman died in Poole crash

Seven people have been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. The woman, in her 20s and from Poole, was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts in Poole, Dorset, at about 21:46 GMT on Sunday. Dorset Police said...
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies man killed in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Elmendorf, Texas man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Christmas afternoon. According to DPS, Carlos Fuentes Padilla, 69, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 east on the I-20 south service road,...
