A Very British Scandal: Andrew Neil shares thoughts on ‘self-entitled, obsessed’ Duke and Duchess of Argyll

Andrew Neil has shared his thoughts on A Very British Scandal , saying that the “upper-class” lead roles have “no redeeming social value whatsoever”.

Beginning on BBC One on Boxing Day, the drama starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany tells the story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, who were embroiled in a high-profile sex scandal in the 1960s .

On Monday (27 December) evening, former BBC political presenter and GB News chairman Neil wrote that he had “seen all three eps of A Very British Scandal” , which are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

“Beautifully produced by BBC,” Neil wrote.

“Basically it’s about two upper class, self-entitled, obsessed products of the social system with combined IQ in single figures who never worked day in their lives and no redeeming social value whatsoever.”

In response, many viewers joked that the show sounded a little close to modern day politics.

“Not sure that I want to watch that; sounds a bit like watching the news on telly recently,” one commenter wrote.

“Can’t imagine a contemporary parallel at all…” another joked.

However, AVBS writer Sarah Phelps enjoyed Neil’s tweet, commenting: “Oh just lick my neck and tell me you love me.”

A Very British Scandal concludes Tuesday 28 December at 9pm on BBC One.