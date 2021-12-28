ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: Deals from Selfridges, Currys, Boots and more

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Now that you’ve unwrapped all your gifts, eaten Christmas lunch and drunk all the sherry and mulled wine, the time has come to settle in for those glorious Twixmas days on the sofa and turn your attention to one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Boxing Day sales.

Whether you’ve got some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket or want to finally invest in those trainers, that coffee machine or the mattress that you’ve had your eye on, the sale sees all our favourite retailers getting involved – from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara .

One of the best times to bag a bargain, we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty , tech , toys , home appliances and more. Much like last year – due to the coronavirus pandemic – much of the event is taking place online with big-name brands slashing prices on its end of year stock.

Throughout the day, the IndyBest team will be handpicking offers on big-ticket items from the likes of Apple, Simba , Asos , Shark plus plenty more so you don’t have to waste any time scrolling.

Whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner , a s parkly dress for New Year celebrations , a Fitbit , Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods , follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.

