When the lockout went literal and the Cardinals, along with other clubs throughout Major League Baseball, shut doors, latched gates and closed facilities, offseason activities ceased for most players at spots like Jupiter, Florida. Yet, there in the distance at the Cardinals’ training complex earlier this month, piercing the quiet beyond the empty expanse of Field 1, came the sound of one pitcher playing catch and a glimpse from a nearby sidewalk of rehabbing righthander Ian Bedell tossing a football.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO