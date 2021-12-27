ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

GBP/USD analysis: Trades almost flat

By Dukascopy Bank Team
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the middle of December 23, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading sideways between the 1.3400 mark and a resistance zone above 1.3420. The sideways trading could be explained by the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Closing in on make-or-break points near 1.3500

GBP/USD grinds higher around multi-day top, up for the third consecutive day. Two-week-old ascending support line, horizontal line from November 18 limit immediate moves, RSI conditions hint at buyer’s exhaustion. Alike other major currency pairs, GBP/USD also treads water around 1.3500 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 50-DMA despite upbeat China PMI

USD/CNH recovers from intraday low, stays positive for second consecutive day. China’s official PMI data arrived better than expected in December. Sustained break of 21-DMA, firmer oscillators favor bulls. The previous resistance line from September becomes critical support. USD/CNH picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound, bouncing...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Us Dollar#A Resistance#Currency Exchange#Gbp Usd#R2 Simple Pivot
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull's return again aims for 0.7275 hurdle

AUD/USD overcomes early Asian session sluggishness picks up bids of late. Bearish candlestick, chart pattern and Fibonacci are all trying to stop the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal support becomes a tough nut to crack for bears. After an inactive start to the final day of 2021, AUD/USD traders seem to flex...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains sidelined around 200-SMA after China PMI

NZD/USD paid a little heed to China’s official PMI data for December. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI came in upbeat but Non-Manufacturing PMI missed expectations. Sustained break of 100-SMA, previous resistance from November 15 keeps buyers hopeful. Bulls need to over 0.6860 to excel further, 0.6735 acts as extra...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined near mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD consolidated its recent gains and remained confined in a range below the monthly high. A softer tone around the equity markets acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie. The downside remains cushioned amid receding Omicron fears and thin end-of-year liquidity. The AUD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Investors await technical breakout of well-defined levels

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase around 1.1300. ECB's Knot sees possibility of bond-buying program ending earlier than planned. Investors are likely to remain on the sidelines while waiting for volumes to return to normal levels. For the second straight day on Thursday, EUR/USD climbed above 1.1350 but failed...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 30 Dec 2021 00:16GMT. Resumption of recent upmove. 1.3578 - 38.2% r of 1.4250-1.3162. 1.3499 - Wed's 6-week high. 1.3461 - Tue's high (now sup). GBP/USD - 1.3495.. Although cable remained on the back foot initially on Wed n edged lower fm 1.3438 (AUS) to 1.3409 in European morning b4 jumping in NY morning due to broad-based usd's weakness to a 6-week peak of 1.3499.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers lose interest near 1.3500

GBP/USD has turned south after testing 1.3500 on Wednesday. Downward correction could extend if 1.3440 support turns into resistance. Buyers are likely to try to reclaim control as long as 1.3400 holds. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3505...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 50% Fibo. but bulls not out of the woods

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around the highest levels in six weeks. Bullish MACD signals, sustained break of 50-DMA keep buyers hopeful. 100-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the upside momentum. GBP/USD reverses the early Asian gains while easing to 1.3485 ahead of Thursday’s London open. In doing so,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: More weakness ahead

EURUSD stabilized after a sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally. We see the current slow price action as wave 4) that already stopped at the 1.1370 resistance zone, near 38.2%, so it's ideally a bearish triangle pattern, but there's a chance for a slightly bigger correction that can retest 1.1430 resistance area.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: The dollar is unable to retain near term gains

ECB policymaker Holzmann said that inflation would gradually decline next year. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 24 contracted to 198K. EUR/USD bounced from around 1.1300 but remains below the 1.1380 resistance area. The shared currency gave up and returned to trade at around 1.1300 vs its...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy