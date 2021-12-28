ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She’s Coming! Jazmine Sullivan Previews New Song

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears there are new Jazmine Sullivan jams on the way!. It’s been almost a year since the soulful songbird hatched her critically acclaimed EP, ‘Heaux Tales.’. And now she’s teasing more fresh material. First came the preview of an unheard “Tale” and now Sullivan has...

thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
coast1045.com

Doja Cat shares music video for ‘Woman’ featuring Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat is sharing the music video for her song ‘Woman’. The intergalactic video features the 26-year-old singer-songwriter with Teyana Taylor as the queen of ‘Planet Her’ and is directed by Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s childartiste. Watch the video at the link here. The...
Pitchfork

Listen to Aaliyah and the Weeknd’s New Song “Poison”

A new single from Aaliyah has been released: Below, listen to the new song “Poison,” featuring the Weeknd. The release of “Poison” comes after much of Aaliyah’s music arrived to streaming services for the first time. A posthumous album from the singer is coming soon, too, via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire.
Jazmine Sullivan
metalinjection

SUNFALL's New Song "Toxicant" Is Endless Nü-Grooves

UK-based nü-metal group Sunfall is now streaming their new single "Toxicant," whose runtime is nothing short of groovy as hell. The track incorporates everything from classic nü-metal rapping and bounce grooves to more modern-sounding breakdowns. "'Toxicant'… a toxic substance that's introduced into an environment… a toxic substance that...
theyoungfolks.com

‘Heaux Tales’ review: Jazmine Sullivan gives an exclusive peek into the realities of modern woman

Drawing inspiration from the kind of complex and raw feminine energy that modernity set off as an antithesis to the masculinity and overt sexualism that has shaped mainstream hip-hop, Jazmine Sullivan gives an exclusive peek into the realities of modern woman on Heaux Tales. Though Sullivan is no stranger to themes of love and infidelity, the project is so poignant and thought-provoking that it almost plays like a late-night, wine-infused discussion amongst girlfriends. And it serves as a real-life story that sheds away everything surface level and gets down to the harsh reality of life.
mxdwn.com

Shooter Jennings Unveils Touching New Track “Gene’s Song”

Outlaw country artist Shooter Jennings released a new song from his upcoming album Over a Cocaine Rainbow. The song, titled “Genes Song” is a touching tribute to Gene Sizemore, an art teacher at the University School of Nashville. Jennings attended this school for his final 2 years of high school, and Gene made a considerable impact, and they forged a friendship that lasted all the way to Gene’s death. Jennings said this in a press release as a preface for the song and what about Gene inspired him, “He provided a foundation and mentorship to some degree that really helped me in hindsight, especially after losing my dad as a young man. He was a great man, a funny man, and a blues man. He loved music, art, and life and always brought a smile to my face.” Jennings went on to talk about how Gene used to draw pictures for those that he had a special relationship with. Gene gifted Jennings a drawing of a pistol and “Gene” written below it. It inspired Jennings to paint his own picture of Gene after he passed away.
WJLA

David Archuleta talks 'United in Song' special, new music, coming out, and more

7NewsDC — As we look forward to a new year, it's clear that now more than ever is a time to come together. And several stars are doing just that with PBS special, "United in Song: Celebrating The American Dream." It premieres on New Year's Eve, with special guests including David Archuleta, who discussed the special, new music, coming out, and more.
gratefulweb.com

Cat Power previews 'Covers' with 2 new songs

Cat Power, the singer/songwriter/producer Chan Marshall, today previews her forthcoming album Covers (January 14, 2022/Domino) with a fresh interpretation of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You" along with an updated rendition of the Cat Power song "Hate" from The Greatest (2006), retitled "Unhate" for the album. She’s also released a...
Stereogum

Grimes Teases Weeknd Collab, Says She’ll Change Jobs After New Album

Grimes, last seen having a lightsaber battle on a chess board in the “Player Of Games” video, is teasing a new collaboration with the Weeknd. “Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player Of Games” was co-produced the Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Illangelo and directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi, so the collab makes a lot of sense.
thatgrapejuice.net

Frank Ocean Shares New Music On Blonded Radio [Listen]

Frank Ocean has been making new tunes. For, the acclaimed artist has just shared new music on a special Christmas episode of Blonded Radio. The show included conversations with Wim Hof, who is better known as “The Iceman” since he specializes in cold therapy and breathing techniques. Ocean reveals that he spoke with Hof in the past when he was going through the stages of grief.
thatgrapejuice.net

Nas Announces New Album ‘Magic’ Will Drop TONIGHT

Nas is set to unwrap an early Christmas gift to his legion of loyal fans. For, the veteran rapper has announced that his brand new album will be arriving at midnight. Christened ‘Magic,’ the set is a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy. Its imminent arrival was trumpeted by...
Pitchfork

Watch TNGHT’s Video for New Song “Brick Figures”

TNGHT—the duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice—are back with a new song. “Brick Figures” is produced by TNGHT, and mastered by Joker. It arrives with a fleshy music video directed by Dan Streit and Christopher Rutledge. Check it out below (via Warp and LuckyMe). “Brick Figures”...
wxbm.com

Kane Brown Shares a Preview of a New Song With Fans

Kane Brown is getting ready to give his fans new music in 2022. Kane shared the following message and video on social media, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th”. While new music from Kane will be arriving...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New New Year's songs

We have just passed the holiday with 23,046 songs, and now we're heading for the holiday that has ... one. You'd think there would be a better balance, no? Fewer Christmas songs, more New Year's songs. We can shave a few tunes off the Yule playlist, and perhaps repurpose them.
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Jacquees – ‘Land of the Free’ (featuring 2 Chainz)

Self-proclaimed “King of R&B” Jacquees may have been royally ridiculed earlier this month for delivering what many are deeming one of the worst national anthem performances in TV history, but now it appears he’s the one who’ll have the last laugh. In response to a iMarkkeyz-produced...
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Nas’ ‘Magic’ Album (Featuring ASAP Rocky & DJ Premier)

Nas is back with more new tunes. For, the iconic rapper has unleashed his latest project, ‘Magic.’ The album is a collaboration between Nas and Hit-Boy. The collaborative project features such songs as: ‘Speechless,’ ‘The Truth,’ and ‘Wu for the Children.’ Moreover, some other famous faces are featured on the album. Both ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier make appearances.
