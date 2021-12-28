She’s Coming! Jazmine Sullivan Previews New Song

Outlaw country artist Shooter Jennings released a new song from his upcoming album Over a Cocaine Rainbow. The song, titled “Genes Song” is a touching tribute to Gene Sizemore, an art teacher at the University School of Nashville. Jennings attended this school for his final 2 years of high school, and Gene made a considerable impact, and they forged a friendship that lasted all the way to Gene’s death. Jennings said this in a press release as a preface for the song and what about Gene inspired him, “He provided a foundation and mentorship to some degree that really helped me in hindsight, especially after losing my dad as a young man. He was a great man, a funny man, and a blues man. He loved music, art, and life and always brought a smile to my face.” Jennings went on to talk about how Gene used to draw pictures for those that he had a special relationship with. Gene gifted Jennings a drawing of a pistol and “Gene” written below it. It inspired Jennings to paint his own picture of Gene after he passed away.

