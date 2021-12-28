ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Christian Wood: Empty stats in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wood posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Charlotte#Fg
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Christian Wood’s horrible pass drills woman in stands

Christian Wood’s attempt to play basketball on Monday night instead ended up looking like something out of a Leslie Nielsen movie. The Houston Rockets big man tried to throw an outlet pass to a teammate at the end of the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for Wood (and even more unfortunately for one poor bystander), the two-handed chuck sailed on him and went into the stands. It ended up hitting a woman who was walking by, catching her right in the noggin.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bradley Beal News

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was one of a few players who was outspoken about his decision to not get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, his status reportedly changed recently. According to a Tuesday report from Ava Wallace of The Washington...
NBA
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
FanSided

Ricky Rubio injury: 3 replacements Cavaliers must pursue

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without guard Ricky Rubio for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Rubio suffered the scary injury in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, in which the Cavaliers lost, 108-104. Cleveland never recovered from losing their veteran point guard.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy