Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Leads bench in scoring

Rockets center Christian Wood hit a fan in the head with a bad pass during a game. The fan was shaken but appeared to be okay. Wood offered her free courtside tickets to a Rockets game afterward. Houston Rockets center Christian Wood wants to make it up to the fan...
Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win. Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who pulled back above .500 on the season.
HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high, five-game skid with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “The hardest thing to do in this league is win,” James said. “So when you win you...
Coach Stephen Silas said Green (hamstring) is active but unlikely to play in Monday's contest against the Hornets, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Green returned from a 14-game absence to play 25 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Pacers, but the Rockets are electing to be cautious with their rookie first-round pick. In his potential absence, Armoni Brooks and Eric Gordon are both candidates for increased minutes Monday.
Isaiah Thomas was on the receiving end of some bad news of late after the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to renew his 10-day contract with the team. The two-time All-Star will now become a free agent as he hopes to re-join another NBA team in the near future. Thomas...
Kyrie Irving has starred in many controversies during his career, and this season hasn't been the exception. Unless you live under a rock, you must know that the Brooklyn Nets player has been separated from the team given his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Before that, he was involved...
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Despite putting up insane numbers, Russell Westbrook is one of the most controversial players in the NBA. He plays with heart every single night, but he can often lose control on the offensive end, which results in poor shot selection and many turnovers. On defense, he is frequently caught falling behind.
Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a message for former Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest after the team’s win over the Houston Rockets. Sandiford-Artest asked James how the team will find a rhythm going forward this season since it has only had 10 practices on the year, and James answered by telling the former Laker to stay ready.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
Draymond Green is not only a great basketball player, but he is also very active in the business world as well as his content game. The Warriors’ Forward has his podcast called ‘The Draymond Green Show’. Recently on the podcast, Draymond received a fan question and the question...
Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Comments / 0