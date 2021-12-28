ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Hoists 14 threes

 2 days ago

Brooks notched 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-14 3Pt), three rebounds and four...

Armoni Brooks
Jalen Green
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers at Rockets - 12/28/21

The Lakers (16-18) aim to snap a five-game losing streak with a Tuesday evening contest at Houston (10-24), the front end of a back-to-back set that concludes in Memphis on Wednesday. L.A. beat the Rockets twice in a row back on Oct. 31 (95-85) and Nov. 2 (119-117). The game tips at 5:00 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.
NBA
Rockets' Jalen Green: Active, unlikely to play

Coach Stephen Silas said Green (hamstring) is active but unlikely to play in Monday's contest against the Hornets, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Green returned from a 14-game absence to play 25 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Pacers, but the Rockets are electing to be cautious with their rookie first-round pick. In his potential absence, Armoni Brooks and Eric Gordon are both candidates for increased minutes Monday.
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets
Houston Rockets
Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
Look: Trae Young Gets Engaged to Fiance Shelby

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
