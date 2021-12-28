Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Hoists 14 threes

Rockets center Christian Wood hit a fan in the head with a bad pass during a game. The fan was shaken but appeared to be okay. Wood offered her free courtside tickets to a Rockets game afterward. Houston Rockets center Christian Wood wants to make it up to the fan...
The Lakers (16-18) aim to snap a five-game losing streak with a Tuesday evening contest at Houston (10-24), the front end of a back-to-back set that concludes in Memphis on Wednesday. L.A. beat the Rockets twice in a row back on Oct. 31 (95-85) and Nov. 2 (119-117). The game tips at 5:00 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.
Coach Stephen Silas said Green (hamstring) is active but unlikely to play in Monday's contest against the Hornets, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Green returned from a 14-game absence to play 25 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Pacers, but the Rockets are electing to be cautious with their rookie first-round pick. In his potential absence, Armoni Brooks and Eric Gordon are both candidates for increased minutes Monday.
Isaiah Thomas was on the receiving end of some bad news of late after the Los Angeles Lakers decided not to renew his 10-day contract with the team. The two-time All-Star will now become a free agent as he hopes to re-join another NBA team in the near future. Thomas...
Kyrie Irving has starred in many controversies during his career, and this season hasn't been the exception. Unless you live under a rock, you must know that the Brooklyn Nets player has been separated from the team given his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Before that, he was involved...
It’s Year 19 for LeBron James — who has spent more than half of his life in the NBA and turns 37 years old this week — yet the Los Angeles Lakers star continues to play MVP-caliber basketball. On Tuesday, LeBron helped the Lakers snap their five-game...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a message for former Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest after the team’s win over the Houston Rockets. Sandiford-Artest asked James how the team will find a rhythm going forward this season since it has only had 10 practices on the year, and James answered by telling the former Laker to stay ready.
The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
The Boston Celtics have had a tough few years. The once-great franchise has been building around their young core of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. While the team has been a playoff fixture during this time, there have been questions about their identity going forward. That is exactly what Celtics...
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
Comments / 0