ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Ideas for those holiday leftovers

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4MTr_0dXHnqjX00

Angela, from Caro, uses her holiday left-overs to make Turkey Divan.

Jackie, from Allen, sent in her favorite left-over recipe for Ham and Cheese Casserole.

Ester from Bay City says her family looks forward to her Scalloped Turkey after the holidays have passed.

Here are their recipes:

TURKEY DIVAN

1-12 oz bag frozen broccoli flowerets

2 c cooked, diced or thinly sliced turkey

3 T butter

2 T flour

1/2 t salt

1/8 t pepper

1/8 t nutmeg

1 c chicken broth

1/2 c milk

1/3 c sherry

1 c shredded Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS: Thaw and drain broccoli. Place in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan. Top with turkey. Melt butter in a saucepan. Mix flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg together in a small bowl. In a 2 cup measuring cup, mix together chicken broth, milk and sherry. Whisk flour mixture into melted butter alternating with the chicken broth mixture. Heat and stir until thickened. Remove from heat and whisk in 3/4 cup of Cheddar cheese. Pour over chicken and broccoli. Sprinkle rest of cheese over top. Cover with aluminum foil and cook at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook up to another 15 minutes. Don't let it dry out.

HAM AND CHEESE CASSEROLE

8 oz narrow noodles

2 c cooked and cubed ham

2 c shredded Colby-Jack cheese

1/2 c diced green pepper

1 c sliced fresh mushrooms

1-10 3/4 oz can condensed tomato soup

1 soup can of water

DIRECTIONS: Cook noodles per package directions and drain well. Combine diced ham, Colby-Jack cheese, green pepper and mushrooms in a large bowl. Mix tomato soup and water together well. Alternate layers of noodles, ham mixture and tomato soup in a greased 3 quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

SCALLOPED TURKEY

2 T butter

1/2 c water

1 1/2 c packaged herb-seasoned stuffing

1-10 1/2 oz can cream of chicken soup

1/4 c dried parsley

1 c turkey gravy

2 c cooked, cubed turkey

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish. In a medium saucepan, combine butter and water. Heat just until butter melts. Remove from heat. Add stuffing and parsley. Toss lightly until stuffing is moistened. Set aside. In a sauce pan, combine soup with turkey gravy, mixing until smooth. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Layer half of the turkey, half of the soup mixture and half of the stuffing in the casserole dish. Repeat the layer. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

From a reader:

Dear Lynn,

I'm looking for recipes for a good and hearty stew.

Mark from Grayling

Stop by Lynn's blog, Lynn's Musings From a Deep Well at www.lseckerle.wordpress.com. Send recipes and requests to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Cheese#Overs#Leftovers#Measuring Cup#Chicken Soup#Food Drink#Thaw
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Martha Stewart Does With Her Leftover Candy Canes

If you're at all into cooking and entertaining, chances are you're familiar with Martha Stewart, an OG food celebrity and hostessing expert whose career-sharing recipes, lifestyle tips, and "good [things]" (via AZ Quotes) launched in 1990, when Stewart was 49-years-old and recently divorced, with the publication of the first issue of her long-running magazine Martha Stewart Living (via her official website). Ever since then, she's been holding forth on how to make sophisticated but approachable food, advising on which kitchen items to keep on hand in the pantry or freezer, and hosting series ranging from PBS's "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" (via PBS) to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with unlikely co-host Snoop Dogg.
RECIPES
The Morning Call

From spicy snacks to delicious drinks, these grocery trends are heading our way in 2022

From spicy snacks to watermelon drinks, our supermarkets are sure to have some tasty trends headed our way in 2022. We have the shopping predictions from three chains that operate in the Lehigh Valley: Weis Markets, Whole Foods and Giant. We also asked about supply chain issues that continue to affect our area. Here’s what they had to say: Healthy new year Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis, ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The best Brussels sprout recipes according to celebrity chefs

Brussels sprouts have had it rough. Horrifically mistreated throughout the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties, for too long we threw them into boiling water and left them to wilt, stew and practically dissolve.In the process, generations have grown up thinking sprouts are disgusting, an inedible hell only to be endured on Christmas Day.“I still have nightmares now, watching my mum on Christmas Eve criss-crossing the bottom of the sprouts,” remembers chef Gordon Ramsay, author of Ramsay In 10 (Hodder & Stoughton, £25). “The minute she blanched them they blew up – all the leaves had separated.”I love me some crispy Brussels...
RECIPES
Newsday

Make-ahead beef filet crostini recipe for holiday hosting

Appetizers can be tricky. Most of us don’t want fussy little things that have to be individually rolled, stuffed, or tied. (I’m looking at you, stuffed grape leaves.) My criteria for a New Year’s Eve appetizer are: it should be elegant, look appetizing, be made mostly in advance and taste really delicious.
RECIPES
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

323
Followers
210
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy