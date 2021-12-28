Jerry Nelson: Lesson from 2021 -- nothing's more important than family and friends

The year 2021 has mercifully come to an end, dragging itself across the finish line like a flabby middle-aged guy who thought that he could run a marathon.

We began the year with a deadly pandemic surging all around the world. This situation begat massive supply chain disruptions, which begat massive amounts of hoarding. There were reports of people buying so much toilet paper that there wasn’t any space left in their lavatories for actual bathroom users.

I thought that we were being pranked the first time my wife and I saw empty shelves in the supermarket. We Americans are accustomed to being able to choose from 50 different kinds of dental floss; it’s bizarre to even consider resorting to making DIY dental care items out of old bootlaces.

At the start of the year, before vaccines became widely available, simply shopping for groceries felt like a death-defying act. It’s probably similar to visiting Chernobyl: your instincts are screaming at you to swiftly get in, do your thing, and get the heck out of there!

My wife and I got our COVID-19 vaccinations (and later, our boosters) as soon as we were eligible. Clutching our little white vaccination cards, we felt as though there was finally a light at the end of the tunnel that, for once, wasn’t an oncoming freight train. We celebrated this life-changing event in our traditional manner, namely, by enjoying Dairy Queen strawberry malts.

Another remarkable milestone was reached last year when my wife and I marked our 40th wedding anniversary. Under normal circumstances we might have hosted a little get-together with family and friends, but that seemed irresponsible. My wife proposed an excellent alternative that we implemented to great effect. Every so often, we will “do lunch” with family or friends, one couple at a time. We were able to catch up with the other couples without the distractions of a large, boisterous gathering such as a wedding or a vaccination clinic.

Despite the pandemic, we managed to attend several events during the past year. A few that spring to mind include the Chislic Festival in Freeman (motto: all meat, all day) and a surprise birthday party for farmer Mark Vandelanotte. Thankfully, the surprise part didn’t involve me jumping out of a cake.

My wife and I spent 24 hours in the delightful little town of Emmetsburg, Iowa, where I spoke at a midsummer farm show. We met many interesting people, including Bev, who, at age 87, is probably Iowa’s oldest active hog producer. I regret that we didn’t visit the statue of Robert Emmet, an Irish patriot who is mainly known on this side of the pond for having an Iowa town named after him.

Like many, we have family members who didn’t complete the planet’s annual circuit around our local star.

My mother, Anna, passed away at age 90 in early January. She had a long and fulfilling life and was able to hold a good conversation up until about a week before she slipped away. A person can’t wish for much more than that.

Mom’s funeral was held under COVID-19 rules. Only masked family members were allowed to attend the service and there was no lunch afterward. We are Lutheran and thus feel that making eye contact means that you’re an extrovert. Enforcing a “no hugging” rule wouldn’t have been a problem since there wasn’t going to be much hugging to begin with.

My wife’s mother, Marilyn Drewes, died suddenly in November, an autumn thunderbolt that fell from the blue. Marilyn had had some health issues, but she was full of life right up to the very end. The morning of the day she died, Marilyn called my wife to discuss the latest Minnesota Vikings game and what the dunderheaded coaches should have done regarding the team’s secondary defense.

My wife and I still catch ourselves thinking, “I can’t wait to call Mom and tell her about the latest video of our little grandson!” It will probably be quite a while before that instinct fades.

There were gains to help offset the losses. We bid farewell to our old dog, Sandy, this summer. But we now have Bella, a Spangold pup who embodies the phrase “rocket-powered bundle of joy.” Three of Mom’s granddaughters had daughters this summer, increasing her herd of great-grandchildren to 17. The aroma of a newborn’s hair evokes memories of fresh grass and warm, care-free spring afternoons.

The year ended with a deadly pandemic surging all around the world. If we’ve learned anything from 2021, it’s that nothing is more important than family and friends.

Let’s do lunch sometime. Soon.

Jerry’s book, Dear County Agent Guy, is available at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8eRmC68x3RHVGxWNVfprXDn?domain=workman.com and in bookstores nationwide.