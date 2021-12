If you’ve been keeping an eye out on a foldable smartphone for a while now, then now’s the time to finally make good on that promise to buy one with the help of Discover Samsung. It’s the company’s quarterly event that runs from December 20 to December 26, featuring hot daily deals that make for the perfect gifts this holiday season — or even yourself! Right now, you can snag a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Sweetening the deal, even more, you can save up to $900 on a...

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO