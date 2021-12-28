ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Nikole Hannah-Jones Said People Should Listen To Educators And She’s Right

By NewsOne Staff
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FEyp_0dXHkmcu00
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Right-wing outlets continue their war against critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” creator and New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones. After a recent appearance on MSNBC’s Meet the Press, outlets ran stories claiming Jones said she wasn’t an educator or that she didn’t think parents should have a say in their children’s education.

Hannah-Jones tweeted Monday morning that it seems like such coverage is coordinated as if writers for these outlets and the people who follow them are simply waiting to pounce.

Without context, that could seem like damning admissions from a well-respected journalist and high-profile HBCU professor. Except context absolutely matters. During the 17-minute conversation with Chuck Todd asked Hannah-Jones a series of questions about the fake controversy around genuine discussions around race in public education.

“I don’t really understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught,” Hannah-Jones began. “I’m not a professional educator. I don’t have a degree in social studies or science. We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have expertise in the subject area, and that is not my job.”

Right-wing outlets were fixated on the “I’m not a professional educator” statement in the context of a discussion of K-12 education. Hannah-Jones has taught journalism and writing professionally. Even as a journalist and researcher who documented a painful part of American history, Hannah-Jones thinks it makes sense to prioritize the experts in their respective fields.

Besides, as she said, being a journalist is not the same as being someone who specializes in curriculum development or teaches K-12 social studies or science, as she said. Hannah-Jones also seems to be speaking as a parent of a K-12 student when she references how parents send children to school to learn from experts, not laypeople who read random memes on Facebook.

Coverage that picks a part statements to inflame false controversy only furthers misinformation. These distortions helped provide cover for influence political decision-making in numerous states, as demonstrated by laws proposed and/or passed in states like Oklahoma and Florida.

Hannah-Jones also corrected Todd’s framing of the issues at a few points during the conversation, noting how he separated parents from parents of color as if white parents were somehow especially concerned. Responding to a question about adding more educators of color, Hannah-Jones highlighted a bigger issue she sees in the classroom.

“We should definitely have more Black and Latino educators because that is what our country looks like, but I don’t think you have to be Black or Latino in order to teach a more accurate history,” Hannah-Jones said. “The problem is that our teacher preparation programs are not equipping educators with the knowledge that they need to teach this history better.”

Teachers need the resources and confidence to support children. Professional development guides and toolkits from the Learning For Justice, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center, can be helpful for teachers trying to navigate challenging issues.

Actor and Director Reagan Gomez took issue with Todd’s framing throughout the interview.

Hannah-Jones also corrected Todd on his framing of the governor’s race in Virginia, noting that it was decided based on a successful “right-wing propaganda campaign that told white parents that they needed to fight against their children being indoctrinated as being called racist.”

This is not to say that parents shouldn’t participate in their kids’ education. But framing the debate around the conservative distortions of critical race theory and teaching race in schools as merely being about concerned parents is a big part of the problem. Acting as if this is simply about concerned parents trying to protect their children from being called racist does not grapple with the real danger happening to what Hannah-Jones calls “a free and tolerant democratic society.”

Watch the full interview below:

Black Parents Say Republicans Only Care About White Feelings When They Call Critical Race Theory ‘Divisive’

1. October 2019

1 of 43

2. November 2019

2 of 43

3. Dec. 20, 2019

3 of 43

4. Dec. 20, 2019

4 of 43

5. Feb. 11, 2020

5 of 43

6. Feb. 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZw4N_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 6 of 43

7. Feb. 27, 2020

7 of 43

9. Feb. 29, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT2Nc_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 9 of 43

10. March 2020

10 of 43

11. April 2, 2020

11 of 43

12. April 3, 2020

12 of 43

14. April 26, 2020

14 of 43

15. April 28, 2020

15 of 43

16. May 5, 2020

16 of 43

18. May 7, 2020

18 of 43

20. May 8, 2020

20 of 43

21. May 9, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9jVd_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 21 of 43

22. May 10, 2020

22 of 43

23. May 11, 2020

23 of 43

24. May 12, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnCIX_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Twitter 24 of 43

25. May 13, 2020

25 of 43

26. May 14, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUdyA_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 26 of 43

27. May 18, 2020

27 of 43

28. May 18, 2020

28 of 43

29. May 20, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGccj_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 29 of 43

30. May 20, 2020

30 of 43

31. May 21, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JswM_0dXHkmcu00

Source:WJAX 31 of 43

32. May 25, 2020

32 of 43

33. June 2020

33 of 43

34. June 17, 2020

Source:WJAX 34 of 43

35. November 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwfpU_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 35 of 43

36. December 2020

36 of 43

37. January 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464Kcu_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 37 of 43

38. February 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGEB0_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 38 of 43

39. Feb. 23, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBksz_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 39 of 43

40. April 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBnYy_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 40 of 43

41. May 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIysh_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 41 of 43

42. September 2021

42 of 43

43. October 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kD3Z9_0dXHkmcu00

Source:Getty 43 of 43

Nikole Hannah-Jones Said People Should Listen To Educators And She’s Right was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Ian Bremmer: Black Americans, the 1619 Project, and Nikole Hannah-Jones

In a new GZERO World interview, Ian Bremmer talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about her landmark 1619 Project. After it was published, Jones’ work seemed to unleash a full-blown culture war over its central theme that the foundation of America’s economic and political greatness was slavery.
SOCIETY
Fox News

1619 Project founder says she's not a professional educator despite being college faculty member

The 1619 Project founder said that she's not a "professional educator" despite being a tenured faculty member at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Nikole Hannah-Jones made the comment during her Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press, where she discussed the 1619 Project, the role that critical race theory played in the Virginia governor's race, and how much influence parents should have over what is taught to their children in schools.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

1619 Project's Nikole Hannah-Jones argues journalists are too neutral

On Wednesday, 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones promoted the idea that journalists should be more biased against conservatives. The New York Times journalist appeared on CNN’s "New Day" to comment on a report by CNN reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro that followed the claim that Republicans want to ban books from school libraries.
POLITICS
blavity.com

Watch Nikole Hannah-Jones Check NBC Journalist On His Bias

In addition to being a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, a New York Times bestselling author and a professor at Howard University, Nikole Hannah-Jones might as well list “calls out racist BS” as a profession. The architect of The 1619 Project has constantly battled attacks and criticisms from academics, politicians and online trolls since 2019, when she debuted her examination of the centrality of slavery and racism in American history. With the recent release of the project’s book form, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, the hate from conservative academics, elected officials and social media denizens has exploded again.
ENTERTAINMENT
@JohnLocke

Nikole Hannah-Jones Says Out Loud What Many on the Left Keep to Themselves About Parents, Education

Tristan Justice of the Federalist dissects the latest controversial statement from a well-known mainstream media provocateur. The architect of The New York Times’ anti-American “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, admitted in a weekend interview that left-wing educators have no intention of inviting parents into the classroom when it comes to their children’s curricula.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Ben Crump
mediaite.com

1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones Argues Parents Shouldn’t Say What is Being Taught in Schools

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, has argued that parents should not decide what is being taught in schools. Hannah-Jones sat down with Chuck Todd on Sunday’s Meet the Press, during which she noted that Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor of Virginia, was “panned” for arguing that parents should not be telling schools what to teach their children.
EDUCATION
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Support Nikole Hannah-Jones and the 1619 Project

Most folks in Black and brown communities have heard of The 1619 Project that was published by the New York Times Magazine in 2019. This important and ambitious project, led by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, pulled back the curtain of euphemistic rhetoric composing American historiography that points only to the good in our history and sweeps under the rug the evil deeds perpetrated against people of color for more than 400 years.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#New York Times#Msnbc#Meet The Press#Hbcu#American#Facebook
@JohnLocke

Nikole Hannah-Jones Doesn’t Understand Parents’ Role in Education

Isaac Schorr of National Review Online highlights the latest misguided commentary from a controversial figure who dissed UNC’s journalism school. Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator and curator of the New York Times’s 1619 Project, said she did not “understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught” in schools, during an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday.
EDUCATION
Laredo Morning Times

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America's schools.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
TIME

2020 Forced Americans to Confront the Reality of Racism. In 2021, Many Looked Away

On Nov. 24, in the hour after Judge Timothy Walmsley read out the series of mostly guilty verdicts that could send three white men to prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, there was a lot happening around the Glynn County, Ga., courthouse where the trial had taken place. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that a quiet but essential moment went largely unnoticed.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy