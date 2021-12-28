ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Austria's S&T hires Deloitte for external audit after activist investor report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qUZx_0dXHk3Ba00

BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Austrian IT company S&T (SANT1.VI) has commissioned Deloitte to conduct an external audit following allegations made by activist investor Viceroy Research, it said on Tuesday.

After a report by Viceroy published this month hammered the S&T's share price, the company published a detailed response to the allegations.

"Our statement shows that Viceroy Research has made numerous far-reaching misjudgments in its report, which do not stand up to an objective examination," S&T Chief Executive Hannes Niederhauser said, adding that Viceroy did not contact the company before publishing its report.

The allegations refered to the company's corporate structure, "off-balance sheet entities" and its businesses in eastern Europe.

S&T said its supervisory board will appoint an external, independent expert as Chief Compliance Officer to be responsible for legal, compliance and corporate governance on its executive board.

"We will comment on the results of this independent audit as soon as these are available," Niederhauser said.

The supervisory board will also propose appointing KPMG as the new auditor from the 2022 financial year, replacing EY, it added.

"Operationally, we continue to be within the expected range and maintain our current guidance for the current fiscal year," Niederhauser added.

S&T's Austrian-listed shares were up 5.1% by 0820 GMT, while the German-listed shares were 4.4% higher after Tuesday's statement.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Miranda Murray and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Austria’s ex-chancellor Kurz to work for Thiel Capital – reports

BERLIN (Reuters) – Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who quit in the face of corruption allegations, will work for Thiel Capital starting next year, Austrian media outlets reported on Thursday. Kronen Zeitung newspaper and Heute news portal said Kurz confirmed to them that he would work as a global...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Didi revenue falls as China's regulatory crackdown hits business

(Reuters) -China’s ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue, as its domestic business took a hit from a regulatory crackdown. Daniel Zhang, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who had served as a director on Didi’s board since...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Thomson Reuters#S T#Viceroy Research#Ey#Austrian#Gmt#German
Reuters

Top Credit Suisse investor Harris says remains supportive of chairman

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Top Credit Suisse investor Harris Associates said it remains “100% supportive” of Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after an internal investigation by the bank found he breached COVID-19 rules a second time. The investigation by Credit Suisse’s legal team found the Portuguese banker attended the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Brazilian insurer SulAmerica acquires Sompo Saude for $40 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA (SULA11.SA) has reached a deal to acquire 100% of Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T) in Brazil, it said in a securities filing on Thursday. SulAmerica agreed to pay 230 million reais ($40.33 million) for Sompo,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Reuters

HSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services. HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Austria set to be Europe’s top stock market as banks rally

Austria’s main stock market index is set to be the top performing Western European benchmark of the year. index has gained 38.8% through midday Thursday. Circuit board maker AT&S. ATS,. -2.59%. has jumped 66%, followed closely by the country’s banks, Erste Group. EBS,. +0.32%. , BAWAG. BG,. +0.74%
STOCKS
The Guardian

British Steel lost £140m in 2020 under new Chinese ownership

British Steel sank to a loss of £140m last year, according to accounts that showed financial difficulties even after it was taken over by a new Chinese owner. The UK company was saved from liquidation in 2019 when Jingye stepped in to buy it – for only £24m – after months of subsidised operations as the government pushed to find a buyer for an important industrial employer. Its previous owner, the private equity firm Greybull Capital, exited after only three years in charge.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Used Car Prices A Bubble Waiting To Pop, KPMG Report Says

A new report published by multinational financial firm KPMG indicates used car prices could decline by 30 percent in the near future as the effects of the global chip shortage wanes. The KPMG report predicts chip suppliers will eventually catch up with demand for new vehicles, allowing automotive manufacturing to...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Didi’s revenue slumps after crackdown by Chinese government

Didi Global Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter revenues dropped 11.5% from the preceding three months, after Chinese regulators launched a cybersecurity probe into the ride-hailing firm and forced many of its apps to be taken down. Beijing-headquartered Didi. DIDI,. -8.18%. also said Daniel Zhang, the chairman and chief executive of...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Foxconn to restructure management at India iPhone plant

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities. The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Caixabank buys Mapfre's stake in Bankia's insurer for 571 mln euros

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Wednesday it unwound its business ties with Bankia’s insurance business via a 571 million euro ($645.12 million) deal with Caixabank, which took over Bankia earlier this year. Caixabank has agreed to pay 324 million euros for Mapfre’s 51% stake...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Infineon sees supply bottlenecks until end of 2022 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The semiconductor industry's struggle to keep up with incoming orders looks set to continue as supply bottlenecks may last until the end of 2022, a member of German chipmaker Infineon's management board told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday. "The bottlenecks will extend well into 2022...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Activist investor Starboard Value targets GoDaddy after buying 6.5% stake

The well-known activist investor firm Starboard Value LP is targeting the web services provider GoDaddy Inc. for a shakeup after acquiring a 6.5% stake in the company. That’s according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was first spotted by the Wall Street Journal today, which revealed Starboard had paid more than $800 million to acquire the shares.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India’s tech stock bubble is poised to deflate

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s newly listed startups are set to discover their limits. Buyers of stocks in the giant emerging market will increasingly give money-losing digital companies a short leash on dizzying valuations. Some mix of rampant competition and higher mobile data tariffs will crash the party. A...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy