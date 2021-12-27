FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 27/12/2021

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Lookers PLC, last traded at 64.40 pence; stock resumed trading in January 2021 after share suspension, having last closed at 21p back in July 2020. Supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages proved a boon to car dealers in 2021, bolstering margins. Lookers in October said it now expects full-year underlying pretax profit to be "materially ahead" of its previous forecasts given a strong third-quarter showing. While like-for-like used vehicle sales were down 17% in the quarter against strong year-ago comparatives, this was more than offset by "unprecedented margin retention".

RETAIL ・ 15 HOURS AGO