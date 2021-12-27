FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 27/12/2021

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell at the open as the final trading session of 2021 got underway, as investors continued to mull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,370.23. Nevertheless, that leaves the top-flight index just over 14% higher year-to-date, which would be its best performance since 2016.
SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Lookers PLC, last traded at 64.40 pence; stock resumed trading in January 2021 after share suspension, having last closed at 21p back in July 2020. Supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages proved a boon to car dealers in 2021, bolstering margins. Lookers in October said it now expects full-year underlying pretax profit to be "materially ahead" of its previous forecasts given a strong third-quarter showing. While like-for-like used vehicle sales were down 17% in the quarter against strong year-ago comparatives, this was more than offset by "unprecedented margin retention".
Derwent London plc ("the Company") In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Derwent London plc would like to notify the market of the following:. At the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 112,208,510 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights. The Company...
Stock shorting is a way for traders to make money as they speculate on the decline of a share price. Top shorted stocks are usually those that are overvalued and thus have a high probability of experiencing a loss in value. In short, this allows traders to make money from those willing to pay market rates for the stock.
(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to edge down on Thursday following solid gains in the previous session, with volumes likely to be thin as many traders remain away from their desks until the new year. The FTSE 100 was called to open around eight points lower. Oanda analyst...
(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady by midday on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade, having hit a 22-month high a day earlier, . The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,421.56, as investors continued to mull the implications of the Omicron variant. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Omicron fears continued to...
(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 pulled back on Thursday but losses were contained as traders remain hopeful the Omicron variant will prove milder than previous coronavirus waves. The FTSE 100 index closed down 17.68 points, or 0.2%, at 7,403.01. The FTSE 250 ended up 22.28 points, or 0.1%, at...
* U.S. initial jobless claims 198k vs 208k estimate. Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. THE APPLE OF THE NASDAQ 100'S EYE (0859 EST/1359 GMT) Apple has come within...
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged. higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that. a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections. has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the. economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
