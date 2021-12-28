ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Cozy and comfy: 10 amazing bedrooms from movies that we’d like to have

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHkhO_0dXHiqqA00

GREENVILLE, N.C. ( Stacker.com ) – The oldest bed ever discovered dates back some 77,000 years, according to the BBC .

Found in South Africa, it’s made of woven reeds and rushes, which were covered by a thick layer of insect-repellant leaves. Measuring 2 square meters, or about 21.5 square feet, archeologists say the simple bed would have been large enough to hold an entire family and likely would have been quite comfortable.

Unlike what we’re used to today, however, the bed would have been in the central part of the family’s living space. Bedrooms, or designated sleeping areas, didn’t really begin to develop until the 17th century when architecture began to shift away from an open sequence of communal rooms to a nest of private rooms. Even in ancient Rome, where the wealthy would sometimes have separate alcoves for their beds, the rooms were nothing more than small, doorless cells tucked off of a central atrium.

Today, bedrooms are one of the most important aspects of the home. Whether an owner’s suite or small guest space, bedrooms are no longer just places for sleep, but cozy havens that afford privacy and allow a retreat from the demands of life. In light of that history, and in honor of the role bedrooms play in modern life, Sunday Citizen compiled a list of 10 cozy bedrooms from movies. From opulent bed chambers fit for a queen to midcentury modern rooms that are more utility than luxe, you’re sure to agree that these bedrooms are the ideal place to catch some zzz’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cy3qh_0dXHiqqA00

‘Amelie’

Amelie’s quirky personality and overactive imagination are on display in her Montmartre bedroom. Bold jewel colors, eccentric animal art prints, and mood lighting define the cozy space, which was designed by Aline Bonetto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCPOp_0dXHiqqA00

‘Moulin Rouge’

The bedrooms in “Moulin Rouge” are the epitome of adjectives like over-the-top, bohemian, and Victorian. Set designer Derek McLane utilized rich fabrics, a collection of plush rugs, and an abundance of pillows to bring the cozy vibes to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvJeo_0dXHiqqA00

‘The Favourite’

In huge, cavernous rooms, like the one in “The Favorite,” a canopy bed makes all the difference between drafty and cozy. Imagine whiling away a morning, lazing in the enormous bed, sipping a hot cup of coffee, and watching the rainfall outside the giant picture windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS7PQ_0dXHiqqA00

‘In the Mood for Love’

No on-screen bedroom has encapsulated midcentury modern decor quite like the one in “In the Mood for Love.” In contrast to the harsh lines of the low-slung furniture, the rich colors and elaborately patterned wallpaper bring a homey feeling to the room in which Chow Mo-wan and Su Li-shen spend so much time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rmefq_0dXHiqqA00

‘Gone With the Wind’

Thinking of redecorating your bedroom in a “Gone With the Wind” style? Glamour is the name of the game. Think velvet curtains, gold accents, plush cushions, and floral-patterned wallpaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z182N_0dXHiqqA00

‘By the Sea’

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s characters in “By the Sea” may be a tense one, but the lavish bedroom that serves as the backdrop for much of the film’s action is anything but. Luminous gold touches and plush floral rugs are favorite aspects of the room, which was designed by Jon Hutman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vMsE_0dXHiqqA00

‘The Witches of Eastwick’

Sinister things may have taken place in the owner’s bedroom of the Lenox mansion, but there’s no denying it still manages to give off a majorly cozy vibe. Those feelings can be attributed to the massive California king bed and the atmospheric lighting created by the giant candelabras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf7pF_0dXHiqqA00

‘Marie Antoinette’

It seems safe to say that no one has ever had as opulent a bedroom as Marie Antionette. The extravagant bed chamber depicted in the film closely mirrors the one the real-life queen used in Versailles, France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP8aW_0dXHiqqA00

‘Ocean’s Thirteen’

Typically, modern-day hotel bedrooms are anything but cozy. But this one, from “Ocean’s Thirteen,” feels more welcoming than all the rest thanks to its gold tufted wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VwjJ_0dXHiqqA00

‘Casino’

Finally, the bedroom from Martin Scorsese’s 1995 hit “Casino” looks like a literal jewel box, making it the perfect place to store the fine jewelry Robert De Niro gifts Sharon Stone. Who wouldn’t want to fall asleep surrounded by luxurious fur, lace, and satin wallpaper?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
yankodesign.com

Cozy bedrooms designed to inspire you with the best interior design ideas

The most important and sacred space in our home is our bedroom! It’s our happy place, a space where we can simply sprawl on our bed and de-stress after a long day of adulting. My bedroom is quite honestly my favorite place and my ultimate safe haven. However, in our modern urban homes, with their limited amount of space, it can be a task to do up our bedroom exactly the way we want to! But that doesn’t mean we do not try. Here’s a collection of inspiring and gorgeous bedroom designs that will surely prove to be major interior goals for you! These comforting and minimal bedroom designs will get you motivated to give your bedroom the makeover it truly deserves. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

The Very Best Living Rooms of 2021

This past year called for a lot of time on the sofa, and our living rooms became havens for rest and relaxation. All of the living rooms we featured this year had a unique angle of their own—from oversize sofas, mixed prints, and material exploration (think marble and glass) to studied minimalism. Here, we present some of our favorites.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Martin Scorsese
northernvirginiamag.com

From Chanel to Gucci, These Thrift and Vintage Shops in NoVA Have Amazing Finds

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect party dress, a gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person in your life, or fitness gear with which to kick off your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll find just what you need at these tested-and-approved NoVA stores. Here, we round up our favorite consignment and vintage shops in the region.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allrecipes.com

5 Ways to Create a Cozy Bedroom for a Good Night's Sleep

In theory, sleep should be one of the easiest things you do in a day. You're tired, so you get into bed and close your eyes. But then, nothing happens. You toss and turn, maybe stare at the ceiling for a bit, and finally give up and turn on the television.
INTERIOR DESIGN
In Style

Why Are So Many Celebrities Obsessed With Living in All-White Houses?

A generation of people grew up watching MTV Cribs, peeking into celebrity homes starting in 2000 and getting a glimpse into the over-the-top lifestyles of the rich and famous. And back then (the show is miraculously still filming, but the heyday of more-is-more aughts interiors is long gone), it felt like every celebrity lived among slick sports cars, shark-infested fish tanks, and David LaChapelle-inspired technicolor interiors, later developing into Tuscan-adjacent Cheesecake Factory vibes. There were Mariah Carey's candy-slick peach walls. Beyoncé living in what looked like Christina Aguilera's genie bottle, and more Ferraris than anyone could ever remember.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Canopy Bed#Insect#California King Bed#Cozy#Woven Reeds#Moulin Rouge#Victorian#Abu
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Get Parisian Interiors Like “Emily in Paris”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The majority of people with a Netflix account may be aware that the streamer’s love-it-or-hate-it or show, “Emily in Paris“, dropped its second season over the festive period, welcoming viewers back into the exciting life of marketing executive and social media influencer, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Zooey Deschanel’s White Living Room Has the Warmest Pops of Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to interior design, actress Zooey Deschanel certainly knows a thing or two (and dating a Property Brother can only help). She’s previously transformed her best friend’s home on an episode of “Celebrity IOU”, and earlier this year, she made her TikTok debut while showing off her gorgeous front porch setup that gives off all the cozy vibes, along with several other rooms inside her home.
HOME & GARDEN
ELLE DECOR

Statement Fireplace Mantels Are Suddenly Everywhere. Here’s How to Get the Look.

Above: An 18th-century mantel stands out among more contemporary furniture in a Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home designed by Giancarlo Valle. Times and tastes may change, but the perfect fireplace is forever. Victorian architects were huge fans of them; so were modernists like Frank Lloyd Wright; and without those dangling, cocoonlike fixtures from California brand Malm, would the 1960s even have happened? Fireplaces are a perennial favorite for residential interiors, and it’s easy to understand why. As Spanish architect and historian Luis Fernández-Galiano once wrote: “What is a house but a hearth?”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Stunning $50,000 Kitchen Redo Perfectly Marries Style and Function

A beautiful, aesthetically pleasing kitchen is great, but if you actually want to cook, function and organization are the most important things to consider. Kitchen trends come and go, but a well-designed cooking and dining space is timeless. Just ask Chicago-based residential architect and designer Kristin Fogarty-Yi (@objektarch_kristinfogartyyi). She found...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This HGTV Renovation Features a Relocated Kitchen and a Brilliant Use of Shiplap

When you build a life in a home, complete with four kids, it’s hard to leave the memories. Lauren Risley, real estate expert from HGTV’s second episode of “Call the Closer” calls it “The Anchor Problem” when a client is stuck emotionally in a home that is no longer serving their needs. She convinced Tony, father of four and husband to Stephanie, who was eager to move, that it was time to upgrade from their two bedroom home to a more spacious place. Risley, who joked in the first episode of the show that she is part marriage counselor, helped this couple get on the same page and into a beautifully renovated new home.
TV & VIDEOS
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy