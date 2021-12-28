ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for October will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The adjusted 20-city index is expected to increase 1.0% in October, following a 1.0% rise in September.
  • The FHFA's house price index for October is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect FHFA's house price index continuing to move lower, to a 0.7% monthly increase in October following a 0.9% rise in the previous month.
  • The Richmond manufacturing index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond manufacturing index held steady at 11 during November. Analysts, meanwhile, expect an unchanged reading of 11 for December also.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for November will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

