Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are up 80 points at last check, while futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are rising as well, with all three benchmarks looking to add further gains to their back-to-back wins. Core inflation rose 4.7% in November to its highest level since 1982, while durable goods rose 2.5%. Meanwhile, initial weekly jobless claims for last week came in at 205,000 -- just below estimates of 206,000.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO