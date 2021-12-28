ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

County Tyrone: Men killed in Garvaghy crash named

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three men who died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in County Tyrone on Monday have been named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee. The crash happened on the A5 Omagh Road in Garvaghy at about 01:50 GMT. Police said the men,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...
ACCIDENTS
WCIA

Coroner identifies two women killed in car crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the names of two women who died in a car crash on Friday in rural Piatt County. Northrup said Dawn A. Duncan, 76 of Decatur, was driving with Trucilla L. Enz-McLaughlin, 74 of Argenta, as her passenger when Duncan’s car collided with another car at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Little People#Traffic Accident#Monsignor Curry#Ballygawley#Beragh Gaa Club
Daily Voice

Woman Killed, 2 Hurt In SEPTA Bus Crash: Report

A woman was killed and two others were hurt in a crash involving a BMW and a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia over the holiday weekend, CBS3 reports.The 48-year-old woman was driving her sedan around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when she struck the back of a SEPTA bus on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue, injur…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
k105.com

2 men killed in plane crash in Lincoln Co.

Two men have been killed in a plane crash in Lincoln County. Kentucky State Police responded to the crash Friday night at approximately 5:00 in the Crab Orchard community, about 13 miles south of Lancaster. Upon arriving at the scene, state police said troopers found a “fixed wing, single-engine airplane”...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Voice

2 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Week Before Christmas In Baltimore County

Two young men from Baltimore County are dead after the car they were in crashed into a pole, three other passengers were injured, according to police. On Dec. 16, at around 2:30 a.m., the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Bandoo, and a passenger 20-year-old Colby Boyd died after police say their car struck a utility pole on the northbound on-ramp from Merritt Boulevard onto Eastern Avenue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whopam.com

Christian County man killed in Parkway crash

A Christian County man was killed in a single vehicle accident Christmas Day on the Pennyrile Parkway. Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby says the man had been southbound near the 13 mile-marker at a high rate of speed just after 4 p.m. with a donut spare tire on the rear passenger side.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
People

Single Mom of 5 Dies in Christmas Eve Crash: 'This Tragedy Is Devastating for Her Children'

An Alabama family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five, who was killed in a fatal car accident on Christmas Eve. Danielle Morgan, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash just after 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells PEOPLE in a statement. She was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.
ACCIDENTS
KSN News

Woman killed in crash in Haskell County on Wednesday

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said one woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Haskell County. It happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 83 and County Road 230. A 2014 GMC Terrain was stopped in the roadway. The patrol said a semi didn’t see the truck and rear-ended […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
BBC

Man who died after road crash named as Roddy McAllister

A man who died following a road crash near Tarbert in Argyll has been named as Roddy McAllister. The 33-year-old, from Campbeltown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert. Mr McAllister's family has described him as a "loving daddy...
ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

Chrismas Eve crash in Pa. kills 3: state police

Three people were killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Carbon County, Pennsylvania State Police report. The wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Route 903 and Rhododendron Road in Penn Forest Township, state police from the Fern Ridge barracks said Saturday morning. One vehicle was driven by a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
98.1 The Hawk

Bradford County Man Killed in High-Speed Crash

Pennsylvania State Police cite excessive speed in a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a Bradford County man. Authorities say 34-year-old Ryan Bush of Towanda was traveling south on State Route 187 in Asylum Township at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, December 14 when his vehicle went off the shoulder near Woodligh Road at a high rate of speed, re-entered the road and slid counter-clockwise into the path of a northbound vehicle.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Fiery Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Pembroke man who was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck in Trigg County Christmas morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by William Webster was westbound on Caledonia Road near the intersection of Kentucky 1253 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WTAJ

Two sent to the hospital after crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were sent to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Cambria County on Dec. 23, state police say. State police say the car was traveling on SR 219 in East Carroll Township when it hit a utility pole that was on the right side of the road and came […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
BBC

Seven arrests after woman died in Poole crash

Seven people have been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. The woman, in her 20s and from Poole, was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts in Poole, Dorset, at about 21:46 GMT on Sunday. Dorset Police said...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy