COVID-19 quarantine cut from ten days to five

By Delaney White
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
People who were exposed to COVID-19 previously had to quarantine for 10 days – but the CDC says that is no longer the case.

The new recommendation allows those with COVID-19 to leave isolation after only 5 days.

But the new recommendation didn’t necessarily change how residents feel about quarantining.

"I think people are over it. I don't think it's going to make much of a difference for anybody that is in my sphere of people that I hang out with," said Andy Crane, San Luis Obispo resident.

"Yeah I think I would quarantine no matter what, no matter how long the days were just to be safe for myself and everyone around me," said Isabelle Gillette, visitor.

Gilette thought the new guidance will make people more likely to quarantine.

"Because then they would have less time to be inside and that's hard to be alone for so long," said Gillette.

Residents traveling home are relieved by the new guidance.

"We're happier to do less quarantine. We've been to Hawaii twice, three, four times. They're so strict so anything less strict than Hawaii works for me," said Brian Dorfman, Morro Bay Resident.

"I definitely think it's more convenient especially if you have kids in school," said Rob Dominguez, Visitor.

Parents said this new recommendation also reduces stress caused by having children at home for the previously recommended 10 days.

Rob Dominguez says since he works from home the new recommendation would affect his childcare needs more than his paycheck.

"Mostly probably through how long my kids would have to quarantine than anything else. Less time quarantining from school," said Dominguez.

Some residents noted their mental health could improve as a result of this recommendation.

"I work from home so I think it wouldn't have been too bad, but I think it's just more like mental health and being healthy in general physically it would've been a lot better," said Luke Lundstrom, San Luis Obispo Resident.

For more information about COVID-19 visit recover slo.org.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBY News

KSBY News

