A timeless classic, A Link to the Past was a huge step up for the Zelda series. Not only did it make the jump into 16-bit flawlessly, but it also cemented what a Zelda game was going to include after relative experimentation in The Legend of Zelda and The Adventure of Link. A Link to the Past is a sprawling adventure with more complex dungeons, puzzles, and music than the two games that preceded it. A larger host of NPCs makes this version of Hyrule seem like a kingdom that once knew peace, and for the first time, we actually see a castle. It is structures like the castle that show how the newer capabilities of the SNES allowed players to immerse themselves in a fictional world grounded in reality.

