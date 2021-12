PPSh-41 (VG) At this point in the Warzone meta, these weapons are all pretty dominant in their roles, with the Cooper Carbine being perhaps the only one that is "broken." The Automaton, MG 42 and NZ-41 have emerged as the more popular Vanguard options for mid-to-long range engagements, while the MG 82 remains superb there as well. Meanwhile, the Modern Warfare Kar98k remains an outstanding sniper thanks to its Focus perk, which negates the flinch resistance nerf that it and the Swiss K31 received. For close-range fights, the aforementioned Cooper Carbine, Vanguard PPSh-41, MP-40 and Type 100 are players' best bets, especially with the removal of Bloom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO