Winning tip: Wild flamingos, pine woods and paella in Spain. An easy 12-mile (19km) cycle south from Valencia takes you to the sand dune beaches of El Saler and the Albufera nature reserve. I stayed two nights in the Parador de El Saler hotel, which looks on to the Mediterranean sea and is surrounded by pine forests. The nature reserve means the area has few buildings and is full of birds. I cycled to a birdwatching centre 10 minutes from the hotel to see flamingos. Albufera is famous for its very shallow salt-water lake and there are sunset trips in traditional flat-bottom boats. There are plenty of restaurants serving paella (cooked outside over fires made from orange-tree branches). I loved the beach and the forest.

